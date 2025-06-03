Fujifilm rebrands Life Sciences Companies to strengthen position as strategic partners for life, offering end-to-end solutions

FUJIFILM Corporation's Life Sciences Group companies, a portfolio of businesses offering products, services and comprehensive solutions that span all stages of therapeutic development from discovery through to commercialization, today announced new names and identities as part of a strategic positioning effort. The Group Companies' new names, collaborative strategic focus, and structural alignment reflects Fujifilm's commitment to Life Sciences, offering fully integrated, end-to-end solutions across the drug development lifecycle—from research and discovery to clinical and commercial manufacturing.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, headquartered in Santa Ana, California rebrands as FUJIFILM Biosciences under this new structure and strategy. The new name encompasses FUJIFILM Biosciences' evolution over the past 55 years - from its formation in 1970 to its recent expansion to serve broader life sciences communities and customers. It is also a nod to its scientific roots as a pioneer in the cell culture media industry with a core focus on innovation and quality. Today, FUJIFILM Biosciences offers a comprehensive portfolio of discovery and research reagents, recombinant growth factors and proteins, specialty chemicals, and critical assay materials in addition to its robust cell culture media and supplements solutions in the U.S. The new brand name will take effect immediately, and the legal entity name change will be effective January 1, 2026.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), first acquired by the Fujifilm Group in 2011, rebrands to FUJIFILM Biotechnologies. The Company serves its global partners offering capabilities for process development through commercial supply, with world-class manufacturing operations across Europe, and the U.S. The Company's legal name will not change.

Over the past 15 years, Fujifilm has invested over $10 billion through expansions and acquisitions to build its end-to-end life sciences capabilities to create an accelerated path toward greater patient access for advanced care.

"Under the 'Partners for Life' umbrella, our Life Sciences Group companies offer complete solutions to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets, aligning with both our strategic growth plans and commitment to innovation," commented Toshihisa Iida, director, corporate vice president, general manager of Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters and Bio CDMO Division, FUJIFILM Corporation, Japan. "By redefining our Life Sciences Group, we also support Fujifilm's growth strategy for the life sciences sector, where we believe that unifying under a single banner will simplify engagement for our global network of customers across the entire product development and biomanufacturing spectrum. It is an opportunity to ensure the teams in all our Life Sciences companies share the same strategy and strong sense of purpose. By combining our proprietary technologies, such as AI and sensing, which have been cultivated in the fields of imaging and healthcare, we create new value and support pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academia in both drug discovery support solutions and CDMO services."

"FUJIFILM Biosciences focuses on supporting our partners in their life sciences ambitions and doing what we can to enable their success along the way," said Brandon Pence, president and chief operating officer, FUJIFILM Biosciences. "Our foundation is based upon the core principles of putting our people first, transforming through innovation and science, and maintaining a commitment to unprecedented customer service. In doing those things right, we create strong relationships, both internally and externally. We're excited about this evolution in our business and welcome the opportunity to expand our positive impact on customers through broader capabilities and collaborating with them on future solutions."

At FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, we take immense pride in the value we bring to our partners everyday to help bring life-changing medicines to patients," This closer coordination and united focus strengthens how we interact and deliver for our customers. Together, we offer deep knowledge and experience, speed, flexibility, and scientific rigor—critical elements in bringing complex biologics to life." Lars Petersen, president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

Alongside FUJIFILM Biosciences and FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, the Fujifilm Life Sciences Group companies also include FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, a leading developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cells, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, and FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd.