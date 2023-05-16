LabGenius Debuts T-cell Engager Optimisation Capability That Yields Molecules with >400-fold Tumour Killing Selectivity Versus Clinical Benchmark

LabGenius, a pioneer in the use of machine learning (ML) for antibody discovery, today presented data in a poster presentation at the Protein Engineering and Biotherapeutics (PEGS) Annual 2023 Meeting, which is being held in Boston between 15-19 May. The presentation debuted data from LabGenius’ T-cell engager (TCE) lead optimisation platform that delivered highly potent and efficacious single-domain antibodies with best-in-class killing selectivity.

Optimising antibody therapeutics across multiple properties is challenging, especially for TCEs. As a result, many existing immunotherapies have poor selective cell killing profiles, which can result in on-target, off-tumour toxicity and the discontinuation of treatment. On-target, off-tumour effects occur due to the presence of a target antigen across multiple tissue types, meaning that healthy tissues are also targeted and get caught in the cross-fire.

LabGenius’ ML-driven platform can be used for the simultaneous optimisation of potency, efficacy, tumour cell selectivity and developability. In this demonstration study, LabGenius’ platform was used to co-optimise VHH-based HER2xCD3 TCEs, which resulted in the delivery of novel highly selective, high-performing molecules with non-intuitive design features. The top performing molecules demonstrated ≥10,000-fold killing selectivity, corresponding to a >400-fold improvement over a relevant clinical benchmark, Runimotamab (a TCE currently in phase I clinical trials).

LabGenius is leveraging this target and format-agnostic platform technology across both partnered programs and a pipeline of wholly-owned TCEs.

Antibody-based immunotherapies, including TCEs, have the potential to transform the way we approach cancer treatment,” says LabGenius’ Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Gino Van Heeke. “This demonstration study has delivered impressive results, verifying that LabGenius’ ML-driven platform can modify a molecule's design to overcome existing therapeutic shortcomings. This platform technology is now being applied to the TCEs in our wholly-owned pipeline so that our lead optimisation capability can deliver benefits for patients.”

Speaking to LabGenius’ success, CEO and founder, Dr James Field, commented that “these results represent a significant milestone for the company because it clearly demonstrates our platform’s ability to accelerate the discovery of highly targeted molecules that could alleviate the toxic side effects associated with existing immunotherapies. We’re delighted to offer this unique capability to our partners, whilst also applying the technology to our own pipeline of therapeutic assets.”