Study characterizes how the inflammatory microenvironment of adult mouse prostate changes during aging

A new research paper was published in Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 15, Issue 9, entitled, "Highly multiplexed immune profiling throughout adulthood reveals kinetics of lymphocyte infiltration in the aging mouse prostate."

Aging is a significant risk factor for disease in several tissues, including the prostate. Defining the kinetics of age-related changes in these tissues is critical for identifying regulators of aging and evaluating interventions to slow the aging process and reduce disease risk. An altered immune microenvironment is characteristic of prostatic aging in mice, but whether features of aging in the prostate emerge predominantly in old age or earlier in adulthood has not previously been established.

In this study, researchers Jonathan J. Fox, Takao Hashimoto, Héctor I. Navarro, Alejandro J. Garcia, Benjamin L. Shou, and Andrew S. Goldstein from the University of California Los Angeles tracked the abundance of 29 immune cell clusters in the aging mouse prostate using highly multiplexed immune profiling and time-course analysis.

"In this study, we characterized how the inflammatory microenvironment of the adult mouse prostate changes during aging using highly-multiplexed single-cell mass cytometry."

Early in adulthood, myeloid cells comprise the vast majority of immune cells in the 3-month-old mouse prostate. Between 6 and 12 months of age, there is a profound shift towards a T and B lymphocyte-dominant mouse prostate immune microenvironment. Comparing the prostate to other urogenital tissues, the researchers found similar features of age-related inflammation in the mouse bladder but not the kidney.

"In summary, our study offers new insight into the kinetics of prostatic inflammaging and the window when interventions to slow down age-related changes may be most effective."

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Fox, J. J., et al. (2023) Highly multiplexed immune profiling throughout adulthood reveals kinetics of lymphocyte infiltration in the aging mouse prostate. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.204708.

Posted in: Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cold temperature plays a central role in longevity
Study reveals associations between nutrient intake, brain structure and cognitive function in healthy aging
Positive age beliefs contribute to recovery from mild cognitive impairment
Climate change linked to changes in gut microbiota and aging process
Oxygen restriction associated with longer lifespan in lab mice
New therapeutic approach to eliminate aging cells by boosting anti-viral immune response
Looking at cancer drugs to help put the brakes on classic indicators of aging
Uncovering the connection between the microbiome and aging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Using PandaOmics to identify dual-purpose therapeutic targets to treat aging and glioblastoma