ABCC9 gene variants influence the pitch of voices

In a paper published today in Science Advances, an international team led by deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, reveals the discovery of sequence variants in the gene ABCC9 that influence the pitch of voices.

Speaking is one of the most characteristic human behaviors, and yet the genetic underpinnings of voice and speech are largely unknown. In the first study of its kind, the scientists combined speech recordings from almost 13,000 Icelanders with data, in the sequence of the genome, to search for common variants in ABCC9 that are associated with a higher-pitched voice.

The scientists found that ABCC9 variants associate with higher voice pitch in both men and women. The same sequence variants are also linked to higher pulse pressure, a cardiovascular risk factor, highlighting links between voice pitch and health-related traits.

In addition to voice pitch, the study investigated the genetics of vowel acoustics. While vowel sounds such as ah or ee are clearly influenced by culture and context, the scientists found that such measures contain a heritable component, which likely has to do with the shape of the vocal tract and its effect on vowel sounds.

The findings shed new light on diversity in voice and speech and contribute to a better understanding of the human vocal system.

Source:

deCODE genetics

Posted in: Genomics

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Physical activity can help fight the excessive genetic risk for type 2 diabetes
Participation in physical activity should be promoted in those with high genetic risk of type two diabetes
Improving prostate cancer screening: accounting for genetic determinants of PSA variation
New genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease unique to Ashkenazi Jews identified
Artificial viral vectors constructed from bacteriophage T4 show promise for advanced gene delivery
SickKids scientists shine light on the complex genetics that underlie blood pressure regulation
What was the prevalence of germline genetic testing among patients diagnosed with cancer in California and Georgia between 2013 and 2019?
MU biologist receives NIH grant to develop a better understanding of complex genetic traits

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New research reveals the genetic diversity and evolutionary history of primates