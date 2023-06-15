The company will showcase the first wireless, scalable, off-the-shelf co-culture solution at ASM Microbe 2023 in Houston, TX June 16th-18th

Cerillo, a biotechnology company at the forefront of developing advanced research platforms for the study of the microbiome, will host demonstrations of the company’s new co-culture duet system at ASM Microbe 2023 from June 16-18th in Houston, Texas at booth #704.

Attendees can learn more and register for live demos at: https://info.cerillo.bio/asm2023.

Cerillo’s co-culture system will enable researchers to observe and study individual microbial populations in real-time and measure the growth of one microbial population alongside other populations. The system’s porous barrier can physically isolate populations while maintaining fluidic contact, allowing researchers to mimic natural microbiome conditions and study the interactions between microorganisms.

The co-culture system is also scalable since it can be read in multiple microplate readers, each wirelessly connected to the company’s analytic software. This wireless feature can also help researchers capture and analyze growth data as it happens, enabling them to monitor and adjust their experiments in real-time.

Until now, researchers faced the constraints of limited off-the-shelf co-culture options, demanding substantial investments of time and resources in developing custom systems for their studies.

Cerillo is dedicated to liberating microbiome researchers from the constraints of conventional laboratory technologies. Our new co-culture system is a game-changer, since it is the world's first scalable, user-friendly, and cost-effective co-culture system.” Eric Mayton, CEO, Cerillo.

Applications

Cerillo’s co-culture system enables researchers to:

Mimic natural conditions : Microorganisms in the environment often exist in complex communities, where they interact with each other. Cerillo’s co-culture system allows researchers to mimic these natural conditions and study the interactions between microorganisms.

: Microorganisms in the environment often exist in complex communities, where they interact with each other. Cerillo’s co-culture system allows researchers to mimic these natural conditions and study the interactions between microorganisms. Improve understanding of microbial interactions: Cerillo’s co-culture system can provide insight into how microorganisms interact with each other. For example, one microorganism may produce a compound that benefits another microorganism, or one microorganism may inhibit the growth of another. These interactions can be difficult to study in isolation.

Cerillo’s co-culture system can provide insight into how microorganisms interact with each other. For example, one microorganism may produce a compound that benefits another microorganism, or one microorganism may inhibit the growth of another. These interactions can be difficult to study in isolation. Identify novel compounds: Our system can also be used to identify novel compounds that are produced by microorganisms. For example, one microorganism may produce a compound that is only active in the presence of another microorganism.

Our system can also be used to identify novel compounds that are produced by microorganisms. For example, one microorganism may produce a compound that is only active in the presence of another microorganism. Develop new therapies: Cerillo’s co-culture system can be used to screen for potential therapeutics by testing the ability of a compound to inhibit the growth of a pathogenic microorganism in the presence of a beneficial microorganism.

Features and benefits