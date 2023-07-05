Bionano announces the Stratys™ system for OGM and VIA™ software for hematologic malignancies

Bionano Genomics, Inc. today announced the Stratys™ system for high throughput optical genome mapping (OGM) and VIA™ software for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genome analysis for OGM, microarrays and next-generation sequencing (NGS) data in one integrated software platform. VIA further incorporates these data into an intuitive and powerful workflow for hematologic malignancies.

Bionano’s Stratys system for OGM offers increased throughput capabilities to address the needs of mid and high-volume users. The throughput of the Stratys instrument is up to four times greater than that of Bionano’s Saphyr instrument, it is compatible with the latest G2 chemistry and has a potential sample-to-answer time of 3 days for hematological samples interrogated across the whole genome at high sensitivity to rare variants. The system is designed for maximum lab flexibility by enabling up to 12 single access chips, accessible as they complete runs, without the need to batch multiple samples on a consumable. Commercial rollout of the system will initially include 10 early access sites who will be given the opportunity to adopt it as manufacturing capacity is being expanded, with full capacity expected by early 2024.

VIA software replaces N x Clinical software with a simple and integrated workflow for visualization, interpretation and reporting for data types that are standard across molecular pathology and cytogenomics: OGM, NGS and microarrays. The VIA software is designed to automate variant calling, annotation and interpretation, for enhanced contextualization across multiple variant types and accelerated time to results at a reduced cost. This release also offers a new hematologic malignancy workflow, including curated resources that represent guideline-based targets applicable to hematological disease. A workflow focused on genetic disease is expected later in 2023. VIA installations will begin at the end of July 2023.

We are pleased to announce two exciting new products that we believe will accelerate adoption of OGM by higher volume users and expand utilization: the Stratys system for OGM and our VIA software with a workflow for hematologic malignancies. Stratys is the next evolution in the OGM workflow and offers labs with high sample volumes greater sample flexibility across a variety of research applications, with enhanced throughput and reduced sample-to-answer time. VIA replaces N x Clinical with a platform that analyzes OGM data alongside other data types and creates a powerful and efficient workflow for data from OGM, NGS and microarrays to be reported separately or integrated into a single report to contextualize all classes of genomic variation and drive meaningful insights.” Mark Oldakowski, Chief Operating Officer, Bionano

Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano, commented, “These are the product launches we believe will overcome barriers faced by high-volume users seeking to run OGM on a routine basis in clinical research – faster data generation and streamlined analysis and reporting. The prowess of Stratys for OGM is incredible and the utility of VIA as the platform for visualization, interpretation and reporting of cytogenomic data goes well beyond just OGM users as it touches the NGS communities in cancer and genetic diseases.”