Lake Health Foundation donates $5 million to UH to ensure excellent care for Lake County patients

University Hospitals (UH) has received a $5 million leadership gift from Lake Health Foundation to ensure excellent, close-to-home care for Lake County patients and families. The unprecedented gift celebrates the Foundation's 40th anniversary and enduring commitment to community health and well-being.

Lake Health joined the UH health system in 2021, building on two decades of enduring partnership and like-minded dedication to high-quality, compassionate care. Today, it serves as UH's flagship, community-based health care provider in Lake County.

Earlier this year, UH announced plans to make significant improvements at UH Lake West and UH TriPoint medical centers to align services with the evolving health needs of the county. The Foundation's gift will directly support these renovation and modernization efforts.

We are thankful to continue investing in our community with Lake Health Foundation's generous support. As our communities grow and evolve, our hospitals must grow and evolve in order to provide the best care possible for our patients. We look forward to continuing our transition to a high-acuity hospital at UH Lake West through major renovations, and the expansion of our birthing center at UH TriPoint. Additional advancements at the hospitals include leading-edge technologies, innovative practices, clinical research and care coordination initiatives." Robyn Strosaker, MD, FAAP, President and Chief Operating Officer of UH Lake Health Medical Centers

The first major renovation for UH Lake West since 2005, the modernization project over the course of the next few years will include a completely new hybrid cardiac and vascular lab for UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute; a high-complexity endoscopy/bronchoscopy suite for UH Digestive Health Institute; renovation of the surgery waiting room, expansion of surgery areas, and two new elevators for surgical patient transfer.

Later this year, the birthing center at UH TriPoint will be completely renovated and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) will be added. All 14 labor and delivery suites and two C-section suites will be included in the renovation, and four Level 2 NICU suites will be added, with the potential to expand in the future.

"For 40 years, Lake Health Foundation has inspired philanthropy and modeled community investment," said UH Chief Executive Officer Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. "This gift continues that time-honored tradition, supporting quality, close-to-home care while also encouraging additional giving through matching funds. It's a wonderful celebration of Lake Health Foundation's commitment to serve and safeguard the health of Lake County."

"The foundation is proud to make this $5 million transformational gift to UH Lake Health medical centers," said Kathleen Thompson, Chair of Lake Health Foundation. "With this support, our goal is to provide the residents of Lake County the most comprehensive and compassionate care right in their backyard."

To learn more about supporting improvements at UH Lake West and UH TriPoint medical centers or the matching funds sponsored by Lake Health Foundation, visit UHgiving.org.