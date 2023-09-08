Elekta and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) partner to improve access to cancer care in underserved countries

Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) and the IAEA have signed a partnership agreement to jointly pursue common interests, including making advanced cancer treatment available to more patients. The agreement was signed on Monday, August 28 at Elekta’s headquarters in Stockholm during a three-day visit to Sweden by Dr. Grossi and IAEA representatives.



The purpose of this partnership is to improve cancer treatment with the intent to close the gap in access to radiation therapy around the world. This closer collaboration will enable a continuous dialogue and knowledge sharing in the coordination and implementation of joint efforts. Specifically, it will address low- and middle-income countries and include awareness raising activities, the development of training resources, as well as the use of digital tools to improve treatment quality and facilitate research.



The organizations share a common vision with the IAEA’s Rays of Hope program and Elekta’s ACCESS 2025 strategy. Each of these supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), Indicator 3.4, to reduce premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by one third.



Dr. Laurent Leksell said: “Close to 20 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year and this is expected to increase. Elekta and the IAEA have had a long-standing relationship committed to reducing this grim statistic by enhancing access to cancer care in developing countries. Together, we will be able accelerate our efforts and make a greater impact on the lives of people with cancer, especially in underserved countries.”



Dr. Rafael Mariano Grossi added: “We must all work together to tackle a growing cancer burden around the world, especially in developing countries with little or no access to essential medical services required for this disease. Under its Rays of Hope initiative, the IAEA is intensifying its activities to bring cancer care to those that need it the most. Joining forces with key stakeholders in both the public and private sectors will help leverage our efforts and save countless lives. I am very proud that the IAEA is collaborating with Elekta in our shared aim to improve access to radiotherapy in countries where it is urgently needed.”



Under the new partnership agreement, Elekta and the IAEA are seeking to expand previous cooperation, which, to date, has included the facilitation of training as well as the provision of radiation therapy solutions, such as linear accelerators, brachytherapy treatment equipment, treatment planning workstations and related software, in several IAEA Member States.