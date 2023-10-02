Applied Cells opens CellQuest Research Grant to accelerate cutting-edge multiple myeloma research

Applied Cells is thrilled to announce the opening of the CellQuest Grant call to all clinical research scientists with a special interest in multiple myeloma and cell therapy development applications. This remarkable initiative, available until mid-November 2023, offers the opportunity to win a six-month placement of the company’s propriety MARS® Bar cell separation instrument, along with necessary reagents, training and assistance.

The collaborative program aims to support exceptional research projects with top-of-the-range cell separation technologies, helping to accelerate our understanding of multiple myeloma and propel the fight against the disease.This exciting award package offers unparalleled access to the company’s proprietary MARS Bar platform, which uses automated immunomagnetic separation to enrich target cells with high recovery, high purity and high reproducibility.

The prize includes a six-month placement of the MARS Bar instrument, supply of cell isolation reagents and consumables, comprehensive training, application development support, and ongoing assistance from a dedicated application scientist. Applied Cells is excited to invite researchers from around the globe to submit proposals that align with four distinct research areas.

Deciphering the disease: exploring the microenvironment of bone marrow in multiple myeloma.

Focusing on diagnostics: understanding circulating tumor cells in multiple myeloma.

Advancing treatment: tailored approaches for multiple myeloma therapy.

Improving cell therapy: improving protocols for cell-based interventions for multiple myeloma.

Applicants can learn more and apply at https://appliedcells.com/grant-2023/.Researchers interested in finding out more can connect with Liping Yu, Vice President of Applications at Applied Cells, at the 20th IMS Annual Meeting, September 27-30, to discuss this incredible grant opportunity.

