Yourgene Health becomes a PacBio compatible partner: Enabling PacBio customers to optimize size selection for long-read sequencing libraries

Yourgene Health (part of the Novacyt group of companies), a leading international molecular diagnostics group, and PacBio, a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced a collaboration to optimize size selection for long-read sequencing workflows. PacBio has qualified Yourgene’s LightBench® instrument for size selection of long DNA fragments, enabling high yields for HiFi sequencing data.

Yourgene’s LightBench is an automated electrophoresis instrument, powered by Ranger® Technology. This platform uses a patent-protected, machine-vision algorithm to interpret and control gel electrophoresis in real time. It delivers accurate size selection for human genomic DNA and includes the ability to perform fragment length analysis for additional quality control.

PacBio HiFi sequencing is a single-molecule real-time (SMRT®) sequencing technology. It produces long (1,000 to 20,000+ bases), accurate reads with uniform genomic coverage and native methylation detection for use in applications such as whole genome reconstruction, haplotype phasing, detection of large and complex variants, and epigenetics.

A new Technical Note was released today for PacBio customers titled “Size selection of PacBio SMRTbell® libraries with the LightBench® instrument from Yourgene Health.” The Yourgene LightBench instrument is compatible with the Revio system. The automated LightBench workflow optimizes walk away time, offering a scalable size selection solution for the preparation of PacBio SMRTbell sequencing libraries. Results from the initial study assessing two fragment lengths in 84 human genomic DNA samples from frozen blood for library preparation showed consistent yields for 8 kb or 10 kb size and a zero percent failure rate.