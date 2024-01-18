Researchers make new breakthrough in better understanding the immune system to fight diseases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jan 18 2024Hackensack Meridian Health

The Xue Lab at the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI) has made another breakthrough in better understanding, and potentially modulating, the immune system to fight diseases.

The insights into a specific protein and how it regulates the training and efficacy of central memory T cells are published by Hai-Hui (Howard) Xue, a member of the CDI, in the journal Nature Immunology.

The immunological implications could produce better vaccines and cancer treatments in the future, according to the Xue lab, which is also part of the Institute for Immunologic Intervention (3i) at the CDI.

The molecular focus is on the transducin-like enhancer (Tle) family of proteins. Specifically, their inquiry homed in on Tle3, and how it exactly functions in the training of T cells.

Their observations in preclinical models, both ex- and in-vivo, showed consistently that Tle3 functioned as a mediator and regulator of complex interactions which allow antigen-experiencedT cells to be specialized in response to foreign threats - and thereby become central memory T cells that are more efficacious in protection.

By releasing the "brakes" of Tle3's regulation, Xue and the team were able to accelerate the formation of central memory T cells and hence supercharge immune response.

Related Stories

The implications could allow future manipulation of the immune system - by releasing the brakes and unleashing T cells to faster and more forcefully respond to threats, including both infectious disease and cancer, according to the paper.

"In sum, Tle3 uses dual functions in gene regulation guard (effector memory) T cell lineage fidelity, and releasing the brake mediated by Tle3 facilitates the formation of (central memory) T cells with better durability and more robust recall capacity," conclude the authors.

The paper follows a series of central memory T cell publications which were published in Nature Immunology, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and other journals. The latest, from December 2023, focused on another protein called CTCF.

Source:

Hackensack Meridian Health

Journal reference:

Zhao, X., et al. (2024). The transcriptional cofactor Tle3 reciprocally controls effector and central memory CD8+ T cell fates. Nature Immunology. doi.org/10.1038/s41590-023-01720-w.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

University of Louisville scientists aim to disarm Yersinia pestis, the bubonic plague bacteria
Eastern equine encephalitis virus study uncovers decoy molecule that protects against deadly brain infection
Small molecule-switchable RNA platform enables control of therapeutic protein expression
How immune cells shape our earliest breaths
Immune dysregulation in long COVID patients uncovered in new study
IKAROS: Unlocking the secrets of the immune system's key player
First-of-its-kind research shines light on how certain pathogens can outwit the body's immune system
Measuring airborne grass allergen levels could be key to controlling hay fever symptoms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Are pan-coronavirus vaccines an achievable goal in providing broad protection against human coronaviruses?