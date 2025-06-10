Centauri Therapeutics publishes proof-of-concept data demonstrating activity of a novel bifunctional immunotherapy against Gram-negative bacterial infections

Centauri Therapeutics Limited (Centauri), an immunotherapy company with a unique and proprietary platform technology applicable across a wide range of therapeutic indications, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in The Journal of Immunology. The paper presents proof-of-concept data for CTX-09, an early molecule built on the Company's proprietary Alphamer® platform. In the study, CTX-09 demonstrated strong immune-mediated efficacy via recruitment of anti-αGal antibodies against multi-drug resistant (MDR) Gram-negative bacterial strains, in both in vitro and in vivo models, providing foundational proof-of-concept data for the Alphamer platform.

Current treatment options for Gram-negative bacterial infections are limited, and recent studies of new antibiotic agents do not demonstrate the required efficacy to meet clinical needs. Combined with the increasing prevalence of MDR strains, there is an urgent need for new treatment strategies to target Gram-negative infections, particularly in clinically vulnerable patient groups.

Published in The Journal of Immunology, the study describes the design of CTX-09, a bifunctional molecule comprising an antimicrobial targeting domain linked to an effector sugar moiety. The molecule leverages Centauri's Alphamer immunotherapy platform, harnessing the effector sugar to mediate immune activations via recruitment of anti-αGal antibodies, the most abundant naturally occurring antibody in humans.

In the study, CTX-09 demonstrated in vitro activity against a broad range of Gram-negative bacteria, including MDR strains, and achieved immune-mediated bacterial clearance of >99.9% at sub-therapeutic doses in vivo, indicating potential for lowering effective dosing requirements. Data from the study provides clear validation for a novel anti-microbial immune therapeutic drug with a dual mechanism of action; intrinsic broad-spectrum bactericidal activity and immune-mediated clearance.

Centauri's Alphamer platform has been uniquely developed as a powerful immune therapy that harnesses and empowers the body's own naturally occurring antibodies to fight disease. This publication reinforces our continued confidence in the platform, which forms the basis of our therapeutic pipeline, demonstrating clear evidence of efficacy in vivo. Thank you to our amazing team for their continued dedication in pursuit of this goal, and to our partners and investors for their ongoing support." Dr Jennifer Schneider, CEO, Centauri Therapeutics

Dr Helen Bright, CSO, Centauri Therapeutics, said: "This latest publication from our talented team of scientists at Centauri provides clear, foundational proof-of-concept data demonstrating the potential our innovative Alphamer platform to transform treatment options, in even clinically vulnerable patient groups. CTX-09 was an early molecule based on this platform, providing concept validation for a novel, dual mechanism of action anti-microbial immune therapeutic drug. We're pleased to be able to showcase this data and are confident we will continue to build on these positive results as our lead candidate ABX-01 progresses towards Phase I clinical trials."