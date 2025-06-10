Centauri Therapeutics publishes proof-of-concept data demonstrating activity of a novel bifunctional immunotherapy against Gram-negative bacterial infections

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Centauri TherapeuticsJun 10 2025

Centauri Therapeutics Limited (Centauri), an immunotherapy company with a unique and proprietary platform technology applicable across a wide range of therapeutic indications, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in The Journal of Immunology. The paper presents proof-of-concept data for CTX-09, an early molecule built on the Company's proprietary Alphamer® platform. In the study, CTX-09 demonstrated strong immune-mediated efficacy via recruitment of anti-αGal antibodies against multi-drug resistant (MDR) Gram-negative bacterial strains, in both in vitro and in vivo models, providing foundational proof-of-concept data for the Alphamer platform.

Current treatment options for Gram-negative bacterial infections are limited, and recent studies of new antibiotic agents do not demonstrate the required efficacy to meet clinical needs. Combined with the increasing prevalence of MDR strains, there is an urgent need for new treatment strategies to target Gram-negative infections, particularly in clinically vulnerable patient groups.

Published in The Journal of Immunology, the study describes the design of CTX-09, a bifunctional molecule comprising an antimicrobial targeting domain linked to an effector sugar moiety. The molecule leverages Centauri's Alphamer immunotherapy platform, harnessing the effector sugar to mediate immune activations via recruitment of anti-αGal antibodies, the most abundant naturally occurring antibody in humans.

In the study, CTX-09 demonstrated in vitro activity against a broad range of Gram-negative bacteria, including MDR strains, and achieved immune-mediated bacterial clearance of >99.9% at sub-therapeutic doses in vivo, indicating potential for lowering effective dosing requirements. Data from the study provides clear validation for a novel anti-microbial immune therapeutic drug with a dual mechanism of action; intrinsic broad-spectrum bactericidal activity and immune-mediated clearance.

Centauri's Alphamer platform has been uniquely developed as a powerful immune therapy that harnesses and empowers the body's own naturally occurring antibodies to fight disease. This publication reinforces our continued confidence in the platform, which forms the basis of our therapeutic pipeline, demonstrating clear evidence of efficacy in vivo. Thank you to our amazing team for their continued dedication in pursuit of this goal, and to our partners and investors for their ongoing support."

Dr Jennifer Schneider, CEO, Centauri Therapeutics

Related Stories

Dr Helen Bright, CSO, Centauri Therapeutics, said: "This latest publication from our talented team of scientists at Centauri provides clear, foundational proof-of-concept data demonstrating the potential our innovative Alphamer platform to transform treatment options, in even clinically vulnerable patient groups. CTX-09 was an early molecule based on this platform, providing concept validation for a novel, dual mechanism of action anti-microbial immune therapeutic drug. We're pleased to be able to showcase this data and are confident we will continue to build on these positive results as our lead candidate ABX-01 progresses towards Phase I clinical trials."

Source:

Centauri Therapeutics

Posted in: Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Black tea kombucha reduces harmful gut microbes linked to obesity
Engineered viruses and gene therapy halt tumor growth and extend survival in mice
Why measles is back in the U.S. and what doctors must know now
Experts chart path to bring microbiome science into routine clinical care
Treating SIBO holistically helps patients feel better, new study finds
Immunotherapy replaces surgery for early-stage dMMR cancers in landmark study
Maternal exposure to metals rewires infants’ gut and resistance genes
Glycan mapping reveals what keeps the vaginal microbiome healthy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists boost black cabbage’s health benefits with targeted fermentation