Evaluating the link between serum selenium levels and hypertension

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal.
This study was aimed at evaluating the association between serum selenium (Se) levels and hypertension in American adults.

Data were extracted from the United States National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES, 2009-2018). Multivariate logistic regression and subgroup analysis were conducted to examine associations between Se and hypertension.

Patients with hypertension had higher serum Se levels than healthy participants (P = 0.01017). After adjustment for demographic and health behaviors, serum Se levels were significantly associated with systolic blood pressure in women (OR = 0.014; 95% CI: 0.001-0.027; P = 0.04174). Serum Se levels were significantly associated with diastolic blood pressure (DBP) in both women and men. In subgroup analysis, serum Se levels were significantly associated with higher diastolic blood pressure (P for trend <0.001).

In summary, this analysis supports a nonlinear association between serum Se levels and the prevalence of hypertension, and higher serum Se levels were associated with higher DBP.

