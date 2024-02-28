The fastest stabilization time meets everyday analytical weighing

The Life Science Group Sartorius introduces the Cubis® II Ultra-High Resolution Semi-Micro balance, a perfect addition to the Cubis® II portfolio of premium laboratory balances. Designed for a wide range of weighing applications, this balance is the quintessential instrument for everyday use, offering impressive speed, precision, and ease-of-use.

Equipped with five-digit readability and a 220g capacity, the balance integrates cutting-edge weighing technology and a low minimum sample weight of 4.1 mg (or 8.2 mg for some models), surpassing typical requirements. Additionally, its industry-leading stabilization time of less than 2 seconds significantly enhances efficiency in the field.

Automatic compensation for environmental changes, such as temperature, humidity, air drafts, and air pressure, ensures consistent performance under real-world conditions. Crucial to this achievement is an innovative ionization technology that effectively neutralizes static electricity.

Recognizing the importance of cleanability, the new Cleaning QApp dramatically simplifies routine maintenance with clear, step-by-step instructions. Tool-free disassembly and reassembly of balance components further facilitate the cleaning processes, enabling compliance with standard operating procedures.

The Cubis® II Semi-Micro balance is a game-changer for labs looking for a balance that excels in everyday weighing tasks. With its fast stabilization time, low minimum sample weight, and ease of cleaning, this balance is a real solution that adapts to the dynamic needs of modern labs." Eszter Paldy, Manager of Product Management Premium Weighing Solutions, Sartorius

The new balance is fully equipped with the Cubis® II family's standard features, including modularity, compliance, connectivity, and digital data management.