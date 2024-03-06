AvoMD partners with Mass General Brigham to develop inpatient emergency clinical care algorithms

Mass General Brigham, a leading integrated academic health care system, and the Healthcare Transformation Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital are proud to announce their collaboration with AvoMD, a digital clinical decision support platform that brings current medical evidence into the clinical workflow, to develop a series of inpatient emergency clinical care algorithms. This collaboration intends to empower trainee and experienced rapid response leaders to perform effectively under high stakes clinical pressure.

Mass General Brigham will work with AvoMD to translate its proprietary suite of guided algorithms for rapid response clinical scenarios onto the AvoMD application, a tool that provides efficient management guidance directly in the clinical workflow. Leveraging AvoMD's "drag and drop" Builder platform, these algorithms can be customized and implemented by individual users, reducing the need for IT resourcing to deploy clinical pathways. Initial algorithms of focus include emergency decision support for tachycardia (fast heart rate), bradycardia (slow heart rate), hypotension (low blood pressure), hypoxia (low oxygen), and altered mental status. Through AvoMD, these algorithms will be available for other healthcare organizations to adopt and customize to their own needs and workflows.

Leading hospital rapid response and cardiac arrest teams can be one of the most stressful responsibilities faced by healthcare providers. Variability in knowledge, training, and experience can lead to inconsistent care and patient outcomes. By creating a digital suite of evidence-based rapid response clinical care algorithms, our team strives to facilitate the practice of high quality, evidence-based care during the most stressful and cognitively demanding clinical situations." Mike Senter-Zapata, M.D., lead clinical content provider at Mass General Brigham and the Healthcare Transformation Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital

AvoMD drives clinician adoption of key initiatives across quality, cost reduction, and reimbursement by turning lengthy pages of medical guidelines and protocols into streamlined and easily accessible clinical tools. AvoMD's Point-of-Care App, available inside or outside of the EHR, surfaces system-specific guidelines in an actionable format and automatically populates patient information to assist with decision-making, documentation, ordering, Hierarchical Condition Category (HCC) coding, and more. In addition to leveraging their own content, organizations can use pre-built templates from medical societies such as the AHA, GOLD, KDIGO, AACE, and academic medical systems like Mass General Brigham, to equip their clinicians with actionable, best-in-class guidance from leading medical experts and professional organizations. Randomized controlled trials and implementations have shown that AvoMD provides clinicians significant efficiency gains at the point-of-care, while improving patient outcomes and reducing costs.

"AvoMD is thrilled to team up with Mass General Brigham in its goal to deliver exceptional patient care in a rapid response setting," expressed AvoMD Co-Founder and Head of Product and Engineering, Joongheum Park, M.D. "Integrating Mass General Brigham's expert guidance into the AvoMD platform will empower clinicians to make swift, well-informed decisions based on the latest medical evidence and highest clinical standards."

The impact of this collaboration on clinician efficiency and confidence will be measured and studied by the Healthcare Transformation Lab, a research team at Massachusetts General Hospital focused on improving the experience and value of healthcare by inspiring collaborative innovation and leveraging novel technologies. AvoMD's native analytics will be used to provide additional insights on usage context, and this collaborative, data-driven approach will enable both organizations to continuously refine and optimize care delivery.