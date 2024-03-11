Optimizing antithrombotic treatment for individualized cardiovascular care

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 11 2024Compuscript Ltd

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Thrombosis, the process of blood clot formation in blood vessels, is an important protective mechanism for avoiding excessive blood spillage when an individual is exposed to trauma. The body has both a thrombosis inhibition and a thrombus removal system, which interact in a balanced manner. If these mechanisms become unbalanced, and too many clots form and block the lumen, thrombosis occurs.

Thrombosis is currently the leading cause of death from disease in humans and is one of the most common events leading to many cardiovascular diseases. Antithrombotic drugs are an integral part of the pharmacological treatment regimens, and interventional strategies are currently recommended for thrombotic complications in patients with thrombosis. Despite major advances in these therapies, the high risk associated with thrombosis and bleeding remains, because of the complex interplay among patient comorbidities, drug combinations, multifaceted dose adjustments, and care settings.

Detailed assessment of the effects of bleeding and thrombosis is necessary to establish optimal treatment plans for patients with thrombosis. This study retrospectively evaluated methods for assessing the risk of bleeding/ischemia in thrombosis and the individualized use of these methods.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Yuan, M., et al. (2024). Precision Monitoring of Antithrombotic Therapy in Cardiovascular Disease. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/cvia.2024.0013.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Harnessing multi-omics and AI for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease management
Combined cardio and strength workout effective against cardiovascular disease
Risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease for cardiovascular disease and all cause death in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus
New analysis demonstrates a link between air pollution and cardiovascular disease-related deaths
AI models show promise in predicting heart disease risks, but lack validation
Increased daily step count may reduce the risk of death and cardiovascular disease
Individuals with family history of cardiovascular disease may benefit from eating more oily fish
Mandatory calorie labeling could save thousands from cardiovascular deaths

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
13 new biomarkers could help better predict heart disease risk in people with type 2 diabetes