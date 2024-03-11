Optimizing antithrombotic treatment for individualized cardiovascular care

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Thrombosis, the process of blood clot formation in blood vessels, is an important protective mechanism for avoiding excessive blood spillage when an individual is exposed to trauma. The body has both a thrombosis inhibition and a thrombus removal system, which interact in a balanced manner. If these mechanisms become unbalanced, and too many clots form and block the lumen, thrombosis occurs.

Thrombosis is currently the leading cause of death from disease in humans and is one of the most common events leading to many cardiovascular diseases. Antithrombotic drugs are an integral part of the pharmacological treatment regimens, and interventional strategies are currently recommended for thrombotic complications in patients with thrombosis. Despite major advances in these therapies, the high risk associated with thrombosis and bleeding remains, because of the complex interplay among patient comorbidities, drug combinations, multifaceted dose adjustments, and care settings.

Detailed assessment of the effects of bleeding and thrombosis is necessary to establish optimal treatment plans for patients with thrombosis. This study retrospectively evaluated methods for assessing the risk of bleeding/ischemia in thrombosis and the individualized use of these methods.