Logical Biological recognized as one of ‘Europe's fastest-growing companies’ due to customer centric approach and quality commitment

Logical Biological, a leader in the provision of high-quality biological specimens, is delighted to announce its remarkable achievement of ranking 148th in the esteemed "FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies" listing. This accolade is a testament to the company’s steadfast commitment to customer centricity and dedication to quality.

The "FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies" list, prepared in collaboration with Statista, is in its eighth year and ranks companies based on their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenues from 2019 to 2022.

In a list that is dominated by IT, Software, Construction and Energy/ Utility companies, Logical Biological leads the way for science. Achieving 148th position on this prestigious list underscores Logical Biological’s exceptional performance.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Dr James Steggles, Managing Director of Logical Biological.

"We extend our gratitude to our customers who share our vision to create a healthier world by being their trusted partner of choice for biospecimens. Our commitment to providing high-quality, reliable biological specimens has not only fuelled our growth but also enabled advancements in medical research and diagnostic development." Dr James Steggles, Managing Director of Logical Biological.

Logical Biological’s success can be attributed to its dedication to offering a broad range of biological samples, while achieving an outstanding level of responsiveness, reliability, customer service, and quality in everything they do.

The company’s deep understanding of the scientific community's needs, its strategic focus on a customer-centric approach, combined with its rigorous quality control measures, ensures the highest standards of product excellence and customer satisfaction.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized among Europe's fastest-growing companies," added Lowri Cope, Commercial Director at Logical Biological. "Our position in the list is not just a number—it's a narrative of our dedication to delivering excellence. We look forward to building on this success and forging new partnerships in the advancement of scientific research and healthcare."