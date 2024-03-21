Sino Biological announces services partnership with Rapid Novor

Sino Biological, Inc. (“Sino Biological” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext, which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, is pleased to announce the formation of a services partnership with Toronto, Canada-based Rapid Novor, Inc. (“Rapid Novor”). Under the terms of this agreement, Sino Biological will market Rapid Novor’s proprietary de novo REmAb monoclonal antibody (mAb) sequencing service in combination with its custom mAb development and production services. Geographic areas covered under this partnership include China, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Japan and South Korea.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Sino Biological is the world’s leading provider of mammalian cell-based recombinant proteins, antibodies, and related contract research services. A considerable portion of its custom contract research services is the design, development and manufacture of custom monoclonal antibodies for both basic research and in vitro diagnostics applications. The combination of providing monoclonal antibody active site nucleic acid and amino acid sequence information along with the corresponding purified, bioactive antibody to clients will yield invaluable insight into antibody structure and function, enabling clients to optimize antibody engineering strategies, protect intellectual property, develop new diagnostics platforms and enhance drug discovery.

Rapid Novor’s REmAb monoclonal antibody sequencing capabilities perfectly complement Sino Biological’s antibody development and manufacturing services. We believe the combination of these services synergistically elevates the value of our custom monoclonal antibody products for our clients.” Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer, Sino Biological

“An integrated solution combining reliable protein sequencing and recombinant expression gives scientists a convenient way to fully understand and produce useful antibodies,“ stated Iain Rogers, VP Commercial at Rapid Novor. “We are excited that Sino Biological’s clients will now have access to accurate sequencing via our REmAb technology.”