An ActRIIA fusion protein got FDA approved for PAH treatment

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 28 2024Reviewed by Maria Osipova

On March 26th, the US FDA granted approval for Merck’s WINREVAIR™ (sotatercept-csrk), marking a significant milestone in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) treatment. PAH, characterized by elevated blood pressure in the arteries connecting the heart and lungs, poses a grave risk of heart failure. While pulmonary vasodilators have improved patient prognosis, the challenge of disease progression persists, underscoring the importance of innovative treatments like Sotatercept.

  • Sotatercept’s Mechanism of Action

Sotatercept introduces a novel paradigm in PAH therapy. It functions as a fusion protein, incorporating the binding site of ACVR2A, thereby disrupting downstream signaling pathways, particularly the SMAD pathway. By sequestering activin, a member of the TGF-β superfamily, Sotatercept reinstates the equilibrium between growth-promoting and growth-inhibiting pathways within the pulmonary arteries.

  • ACVR2A: Implications Across Disease Spectrum

Beyond its role in PAH, ACVR2A emerges as a pivotal player in the pathogenesis of various ailments. This broad implication positions ACVR2A targeting as a promising strategy in arresting disease progression. Alongside Sotatercept, two other pharmaceutical pipelines are on the cusp of market approval, while six companies are advancing drugs targeting ACVR2A in preclinical phases, addressing conditions ranging from cancer to myelofibrosis.

  • Sino Biological's offering to support PAH Research

Related Stories

The pursuit of PAH therapeutics primarily revolves around targeting an array of molecular pathways, including ACVRs, BRD4, NF-kB, Nrf2, NFE2L1/Nrf1, mTOR, ASK-1, mineralocorticoid receptor, estrogen receptor, CD20, calcineurin, IL-6R, leukotriene A4 hydrolase, tryptophan hydrolase, and endothelial progenitor cells. Sino Biological plays a pivotal role in this endeavor by supplying recombinant proteins, antibodies, cytokines, and growth factors, catering to diverse research needs across various stages of PAH drug development.

As a leading provider of comprehensive solutions and innovative tools used to advance life science and improve human health, Sino Biological is proud to offer premium products to support researchers in their quest to unlock novel treatments and improve patient outcomes.

Source:

Merck

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify cold-sensing protein in mammals
Study reveals protective role of C3 protein in insulin-producing cells
AI-powered method predicts protein dynamics to accelerate drug discovery
Immune cell protein identified as potential target for rare liver cancer treatment
Advanced laser imaging illuminates molecular interactions driving lung cancer growth
Proteotyping unveils new extremophiles in high-altitude lakes
LAG-3 protein structure may be the key to unlocking new cancer treatments
Study unveils protein signatures for early detection of endometrial cancer in cervico-vaginal fluid

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New drug inhibitors target protein linked to Alzheimer's and heart disease