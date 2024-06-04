PhoreMost reaches milestone in a target discovery alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

PhoreMost Ltd., has triggered a milestone payment in its multi-project target discovery collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim. This was achieved by identifying and validating novel targets supporting Boehringer Ingelheim’s ambition to develop first-in-class therapies, to transform patients’ lives.

PhoreMost and Boehringer Ingelheim entered a multi-project collaboration back in January 2020, with PhoreMost deploying its in-house expertise and next-generation phenotypic screening platform, SITESEEKER®, towards disease-relevant pathways selected by Boehringer Ingelheim.

The success of this project to date provides significant validation of our SITESEEKER platform and its capabilities in novel target discovery and is testament to the expertise and great collaborative efforts of the teams at both PhoreMost and Boehringer Ingelheim. We are proud to contribute to the development of much needed new therapies for patients by delivering on this first key milestone and look forward to continuing this very fruitful partnership."

Dr. Neil Torbett, Chief Executive Officer, PhoreMost

Based on the targets discovered by PhoreMost, the development of potential new therapies will now be continued at Boehringer Ingelheim leading to potential further success based pre-clinical, clinical and commercial milestone payments.

Source:

PhoreMost Limited

Posted in: Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PhoreMost. (2024, June 04). PhoreMost reaches milestone in a target discovery alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 04, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240604/PhoreMost-reaches-milestone-in-a-target-discovery-alliance-with-Boehringer-Ingelheim.aspx.

  • MLA

    PhoreMost. "PhoreMost reaches milestone in a target discovery alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim". News-Medical. 04 June 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240604/PhoreMost-reaches-milestone-in-a-target-discovery-alliance-with-Boehringer-Ingelheim.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    PhoreMost. "PhoreMost reaches milestone in a target discovery alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240604/PhoreMost-reaches-milestone-in-a-target-discovery-alliance-with-Boehringer-Ingelheim.aspx. (accessed June 04, 2024).

  • Harvard

    PhoreMost. 2024. PhoreMost reaches milestone in a target discovery alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim. News-Medical, viewed 04 June 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240604/PhoreMost-reaches-milestone-in-a-target-discovery-alliance-with-Boehringer-Ingelheim.aspx.

Suggested Reading

PhoreMost expands into new facility at Unity Campus, Cambridge, UK
PhoreMost enters multi-project drug target discovery collaboration with Roche
PhoreMost and Oxford Biomedica collaborate to develop next-generation CAR-T cell therapies
PhoreMost appoints Christian Dillon as Vice President of Biology
PhoreMost and Boehringer Ingelheim enter multi-project drug discovery collaboration
PhoreMost and ThinkCyte collaborate to advance AI based drug discovery
PhoreMost introduces GlueSEEKER platform for discovery of molecular glue degraders
SITESEEKER to be used for Otsuka’s therapeutics discovery programs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
PhoreMost and POLARISqb announce a multi-target collaboration to investigate next-generation cancer therapies