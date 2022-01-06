PhoreMost and POLARISqb announce a multi-target collaboration to investigate next-generation cancer therapies

PhoreMost Limited, a UK-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing drugs against intractable disease targets, and Polaris Quantum Biotech (POLARISqb), a NC-based quantum computing drug design company, today announced a collaboration to study oncology targets currently considered undruggable.

Under the terms of the agreement, the POLARISqb Tachyon™ quantum computing platform will be used to scan billions of molecules from a large chemical space, to find novel molecular drugs, based on the information obtained from PhoreMost’s SITESEEKER® phenotypic screening platform. Together, this partnership aims to discover and develop the next generation of oncology therapies.

PhoreMost’s novel target-identification platform, SITESEEKER, rapidly identifies unexpected or “cryptic” druggable sites across the entire genome, within targets previously considered undruggable, using the inherent shape diversity and disease functionality of PROTEINi® (protein interference) protein-fragment libraries in live cells. POLARISqb has built the first ever drug discovery platform using a quantum computer, Tachyon, which has the potential to drastically shorten the drug discovery process. By utilizing the increased power of quantum computers, POLARISqb is able to perform combinatorial optimizations in minutes that would take classical supercomputers months or even years to complete, leading to reduced drug development timelines and more efficient research.

“This collaboration is a significant milestone for POLARISqb,” said Dr. Shahar Keinan, POLARISqb CEO. “Quantum Computing technology is coming of age, allowing us to revolutionize drug discovery timelines and budgets, while improving the overall profile of the designed drugs. The experience and speed of PhoreMost’s technology is a great match to POLARISqb and we are excited to work together."