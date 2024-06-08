Novel Concepts Medical's plant-based formula achieves 99% reduction in cancer cell viability

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jun 8 2024Novel Concepts Medical

Novel Concepts Medical is proud to announce breakthrough results from its labs in Israel showing that its plant-based formula resulted in over 99% decrease in cell viability of breast cancer cells and lung cancer cells. Each of the cancer tests was performed three times in one of the premier labs in Israel located in Ness Ziona’s science park. The lab results showed:

  • MCF-7 breast cancer, after 48 hours of incubation: a decrease in cell viability of 99.68%
  • A549 lung cancer, after 48 hours of incubation: a decrease in cell viability of 99.65%

Novel Concepts Medical founder, Rachel Alkalay, PhD, said that the company will consider global collaborations in order to make it approachable for any person in the world.

Earlier this year, the company published a successful case study with a colon cancer patient. The study showed improvement with metastases in the patient’s liver and shrinkage of his tumor size after using our plant-based treatment. No side effects were reported of our treatment.

Novel Concepts Medical and its founder have previously been recognized for their work in the field of plant-based treatment. The company received the "Most Pioneering Life Savings Treatments R&D Company – 2023 Middle East" award from Global Health & Pharma Magazine, and Dr. Alkalay won "One of the top 3 innovative and Creative Women Inventors for 2023" award in the FICPI’s World IP Day competition.

Source:

Novel Concepts Medical

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Insomnia linked to higher ovarian cancer risk and mortality in new genetic study
Researchers explore gut bacteria's role in fighting breast cancer
Researchers identify a potential metabolic target for cancer immunotherapy
Canada's plan to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040: HPV-based screening and vaccination key
JUN protein could slow prostate cancer growth, study finds
SU2C-SARC032 trial: Immunotherapy reduces relapse risk in soft tissue sarcoma by 43%
Novel combination treatment outperforms standard therapy in patients with EGFR NSCLC
New treatment approach could offer longer lasting protection to people with breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Early menopause may increase risk for developing breast and ovarian cancer