Children exposed to tree and weed pollen at increased risk of respiratory health problems

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jun 10 2024University of Ottawa

A study published in the European Respiratory Journal has found children who are exposed to tree and weed pollen in urban environments are at increased risk of respiratory health problems, including asthma. While green areas in urban settings decrease exposure to air pollution, allow kids to be active, and offer positive contact to a diverse microbiota - which in turn may help the positive development of a child's immune system - they can also lead to the development of childhood asthma. Thankfully, trees can help mitigate this effect to some degree, thanks to their canopy.

We found that tree canopy offers some protective effects towards the development of asthma in children. However, this protective effect goes away when there is increased exposure to weed pollen."

Éric Lavigne, lead author, Adjunct Professor in the School of Epidemiology and Public Health in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Ottawa

Researchers tapped into the Ontario ASTHMA cohort database, analyzing data over an eight-year period to identify cases of childhood asthma between birth and the age of six. Just over 13 percent of the 214,000 mother-child pairs included in the study were diagnosed with childhood asthma. Researchers measured environmental exposure with the normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI) plus tree canopy estimates within a 250-meter radius from the child's postal code at birth.

The surprising findings show the development of green spaces in urban environments increase pollen exposure and lessen the protection garnered from tree canopies.

Related Stories

With the increased focus on increasing urban vegetation, Lavigne says the public should be aware of the effect trees in cities can have, including the consequences of pollen on children's respiratory health, particularly if it is the cause of increased risk of asthma.

"This could have an impact for urban planners and public health officials that work on redesigning our urban centres," adds Lavigne, who is also a Senior Epidemiologist at Health Canada. "Along with weed pollen control programs and deciding when to plan specific trees, it will be important to consider tree species that minimize allergic pollen in the air."

Source:

University of Ottawa

Journal reference:

Stanescu, C., et al. (2024). Early life exposure to pollens and increased risks of childhood asthma: a prospective cohort study in Ontario children. European Respiratory Journal. doi.org/10.1183/13993003.01568-2023.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mast cells and PGE2: Key players in controlling asthma inflammation
Single infusion of engineered T-cells achieves lasting asthma remission in mice
Research confirms no association between SARS-CoV-2 and childhood asthma diagnoses
Understanding the unique types and triggers of asthma
USC study unveils iron as key driver of lung inflammation in allergic asthma
Extreme heat events linked to higher odds of children's asthma hospital visits
Breakthrough study shows benefits of diagnosing hidden respiratory diseases
Empowering asthma patients through education

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals low adoption of recommended smart inhaler therapy for asthma