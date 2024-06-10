Multiple general anesthesia exposure does not compromise brain function in young children, study finds

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jun 10 2024The University of Queensland

A University of Queensland-led study has found multiple doses of anesthetics do not compromise brain function in young children.

Professor Claire Wainwright from UQ's Child Health Research Centre said the result should reassure medical practitioners and parents with children needing repeated anesthetics.

"Previous studies using young animals showed potential learning and behavior changes and some studies that looked at groups of children raised concerns about brain changes," Professor Wainwright said.

"But animal studies don't always show how humans would react and the children with poorer outcomes may have them because of reasons linked to the disease or procedure that required the anesthetic."

The new study was part of a trial in Australia and New Zealand involving children aged under 5 years with cystic fibrosis.

Professor Andrew Davidson from the Murdoch Children's Research Institute said the trial involved mucus collection from two groups of children providing researchers with the opportunity to study the impact of repeated anesthetic doses.

Fluid was collected from the lungs of one group under aesthetic while for the other group, throat swabs were used under no anesthetic.

Our study showed the different techniques used for mucus extraction did not have any impact on the cystic fibrosis outcomes.

When we examined whether the anesthetics had any impact on cognitive or behavioral impacts, we found it did not.

Multiple general anesthesia exposure in those young children did not cause functional impairment in attention, IQ, executive function or brain structure in comparison to the group that had fewer anesthetics."

Professor Andrew Davidson, Murdoch Children's Research Institute 

The research was funded by National Health and Medical Research Council Australia, Queensland Government Health Service and Clinical Innovation Fellowship, and the Children's Hospital Foundation Queensland.

The research paper was published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

Source:

The University of Queensland

Journal reference:

Wainwright, C. E., et al. (2024) Long-term outcomes of early exposure to repeated general anaesthesia in children with cystic fibrosis (CF-GAIN): a multicentre, open-label, randomised controlled phase 4 trial. Lancet Respiratory Medicine. doi.org/10.1016/S2213-2600(24)00170-X.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study highlights rising rates of food and water insecurity among U.S. children
Climate change policies neglect children's mental health and specific needs, study reveals
Scientists identify genetic cause of rare, life-threatening immunodeficiency disorders in children
Father's diet before conception can impact children's metabolic health, study finds
New program aims to reduce the strain on caregivers of children with ADHD
Thousands of children got tested for lead with faulty devices: What parents should know
New insights into how fathers' diet before conception can affect children's health
Precision medicine doubles progression-free survival in young cancer patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Wearable brain scanner tracks developmental milestones in young children