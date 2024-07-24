Kadans Science Partner commences work on new purpose-built wet lab facilities at Merlin Place, North Cambridge

Kadans Science Partner, a leading investor in the development of ecosystems and real estate with a dedicated focus on knowledge-intensive sectors, today announced that construction work has started at Merlin Place, North Cambridge.

The 139,000 sq ft development, expected to be completed in 2026, will feature six stories of state-of-the-art lab and office space, allowing for full flexibility for a single- or multi-tenant split. It has been designed to become the “Gateway Building for the Cambridge North Cluster” and a specialist hub for health, life science, and technology companies of different sizes.

Throughout the planning process, Kadans has carefully considered the broader Cambridge community, incorporating a public café and communal social spaces into the design of the site. Sustainability has been prioritised, with a dedicated internal cycle storage and cycle maintenance area, as well as end of journey facilities including showers and changing rooms, encouraging alternative commuting options such as cycling and walking.

Companies to be based at Merlin Place will also benefit from the proximity of the Cambridge Science Park and transport links, including Cambridge North Station, guided busway, and expanding cycle routes. Merlin Place is the latest addition to Kadans’ Cambridge portfolio, which also includes a site at the Babraham Research Campus.