Kadans Science Partner commences work on new purpose-built wet lab facilities at Merlin Place, North Cambridge

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Kadans Science PartnerJul 24 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Kadans Science Partner, a leading investor in the development of ecosystems and real estate with a dedicated focus on knowledge-intensive sectors, today announced that construction work has started at Merlin Place, North Cambridge.

The 139,000 sq ft development, expected to be completed in 2026, will feature six stories of state-of-the-art lab and office space, allowing for full flexibility for a single- or multi-tenant split. It has been designed to become the “Gateway Building for the Cambridge North Cluster” and a specialist hub for health, life science, and technology companies of different sizes.

Throughout the planning process, Kadans has carefully considered the broader Cambridge community, incorporating a public café and communal social spaces into the design of the site. Sustainability has been prioritised, with a dedicated internal cycle storage and cycle maintenance area, as well as end of journey facilities including showers and changing rooms, encouraging alternative commuting options such as cycling and walking.

Companies to be based at Merlin Place will also benefit from the proximity of the Cambridge Science Park and transport links, including Cambridge North Station, guided busway, and expanding cycle routes. Merlin Place is the latest addition to Kadans’ Cambridge portfolio, which also includes a site at the Babraham Research Campus.

As we look to address the current lack of available purpose-built facilities in Cambridge, we are working closely with health, life science, and technology companies to understand their specific requirements and provide bespoke laboratory solutions that align. We are very proud to extend our footprint in Cambridge and support the continued growth of the life science sector here, a vital part of the UK ecosystem. Our aim is to provide best-in-class amenities and the highest-quality lab facilities and office spaces. This project is particularly exciting because the location, scale, and specification will position Merlin Place among the best assets in the region.

Katie Nelson, Head of Leasing UK & Ireland, Kadans Science Partner

Source:

Kadans Science Partner

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sapio Sciences launches partner program to accelerate research and diagnostics
Does reducing leisure-time screen media use improve mental health among children and adolescents?
Mathematical models reveal how steam travel escalated global pathogen risks during historical sea voyages
Accelerate Your Research: Dispen3D Harnesses the Power of 3D Models
Advancing genomics research: An inside look at Azenta Life Sciences' new Oxford Genomics Laboratory
New technology reveals the critical role of sleep in infant brain development
60 years in the making: Nanoparticles revolutionize nucleotide delivery
Hydrogel implant technology offers new hope for women seeking reversible sterilization and endometriosis treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
The Future is Wearable: Advancing Human Health Through Portable Spectroscopy