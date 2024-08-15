INTEGRA Biosciences launches new accessories for high volume magnetic bead protocols

INTEGRA Biosciences has launched a deep well plate adapter and magnetic array for its MAG module. The adapter enables INTEGRA’s recently launched deep well plates to be used with the MAG module, supporting high volume workflows.

Magnetic bead workflows have become the method of choice for researchers in molecular and proteomics areas, thanks to their better scalability in throughput and volume than column-based approaches. However, manually performing magnetic bead protocols is extremely tedious and error prone, and requires extra care in order not to aspirate the magnetic beads.

Pairing INTEGRA’s MAG module with the ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot enables precise, automated magnetic bead handling and separation. The module can also be used with the VIAFLO 96 or VIAFLO 384 handheld electronic pipettes as well as the MINI 96 portable electronic pipette to enable high throughput magnetic bead protocols. In addition, as the module uses a moving magnetic array to bind or release beads, there is no need for users to manually shift the plates.

Moreover, the MAG module’s magnetic array can be quickly and easily exchanged to accommodate different labware types. The brand new deep well plate adapter and magnetic array, for example, allow the use of INTEGRA's deep well plates in magnetic bead applications with up to 96 samples and volumes of 2.2 ml in tandem, offering the perfect solution for high volume magnetic bead workflows.