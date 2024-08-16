Understanding host immune responses through cell death pathways

A new review was published as the cover paper of Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science), Volume 16, Issue 15, entitled, "Types of cell death and their relations to host immunological pathways".

Various immune pathways in the host, such as TH1, TH2, TH3, TH9, TH17, TH22, TH1-like, and THαβ, have been identified. While TH2 and TH9 responses primarily target multicellular parasites, host immune pathways against viruses, intracellular microorganisms (like bacteria, protozoa, and fungi), and extracellular microorganisms utilize programmed cell death mechanisms to initiate immune responses and effectively eliminate pathogens.



In their review, researchers Kuo-Cheng Lu, Kuo-Wang Tsai, Yu-Kuen Wang, and Wan-Chung Hu from Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital, Fu Jen Catholic University, Taoyuan Armed Forces General Hospital, Tri-Service General Hospital and Ming Chuan University, reviewed these cell death pathways associated with the host immunological pathways.

"These relationships can help us understand the host defense mechanisms against invading pathogens and provide new insights for developing better therapeutic strategies against infections or autoimmune disorders."