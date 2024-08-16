Understanding host immune responses through cell death pathways

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Aging-USAug 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new review was published as the cover paper of Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science), Volume 16, Issue 15, entitled, "Types of cell death and their relations to host immunological pathways".

Various immune pathways in the host, such as TH1, TH2, TH3, TH9, TH17, TH22, TH1-like, and THαβ, have been identified. While TH2 and TH9 responses primarily target multicellular parasites, host immune pathways against viruses, intracellular microorganisms (like bacteria, protozoa, and fungi), and extracellular microorganisms utilize programmed cell death mechanisms to initiate immune responses and effectively eliminate pathogens.

In their review, researchers Kuo-Cheng Lu, Kuo-Wang Tsai, Yu-Kuen Wang, and Wan-Chung Hu from Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital, Fu Jen Catholic University, Taoyuan Armed Forces General Hospital, Tri-Service General Hospital and Ming Chuan University, reviewed these cell death pathways associated with the host immunological pathways.

"These relationships can help us understand the host defense mechanisms against invading pathogens and provide new insights for developing better therapeutic strategies against infections or autoimmune disorders."

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Lu, K.-C., et al. (2024). Types of cell death and their relations to host immunological pathways. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.206035.

Posted in: Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New treatment boosts pluripotent stem cell production in mice
Breakthrough in understanding cell communication during inflammation
New insights into retrotransposon-derived DNA zip codes in myeloma cells
New insights into topoisomerase I inhibition reveal potential pathways for cancer therapies
New stem cell therapy for heart failure undergoing U.S. clinical trials
McGill discovery offers hope for targeted stem cell treatments
Two studies uncover how immunotherapies work together to activate immune responses in melanoma
Discovery of immune cell regulator could lead to new therapies for inflammatory conditions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breakthrough discovery could boost stem-cell transplants by improving cell mobilization