Temperature changes influence meiotic crossovers and chromosome organization in yeast

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Science China PressAug 23 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

This study is led by Prof. Shunxin Wang (State Key Laboratory of Reproductive Medicine and Offspring Health, Center for Reproductive Medicine, Institute of Women, Children and Reproductive Health, Shandong University) and Prof. Liangran Zhang (Advanced Medical Research Institute, Shandong University). In their study of meiosis in budding yeast, the research team found that yeast senses temperature changes by increasing the level of DNA negative supercoils to increase crossovers and modulate chromosome organization during meiosis.

Meiosis is a specialized cell division producing gametes with the half chromosome complement of their progenitor cells. Meiotic crossovers between homologous (maternal and paternal) chromosomes, which result in the reciprocal exchange of chromosome fragments, play two important roles: physically holding the homologous chromosomes together to ensure their proper segregation, and promoting the genetic diversity of their progeny. The formation of crossovers is regulated by the architecture of meiotic chromosomes, each of which is organized as a linear array of loops anchored at their bases to a proteinaceous axis.

The researchers studied yeast meiosis, and found that changes in temperature (either decreased or increased) resulted in shorter meiotic chromosome axes and more crossovers. The research teams further found that temperature changes coordinately enhanced the hyperabundant distribution of axis proteins (such as Red1 and Hop1) on chromosomes and the number of putative crossover marker Zip3 foci. Importantly, temperature-induced changes in the distribution of axis proteins and Zip3 foci depend on changes in DNA negative supercoils, which have been shown to regulate the number of crossovers. In addition, temperature changes regulate the abundance of axis-associated proteins and thus axis length, independently of changes in DNA negative supercoils. These results suggest that yeast meiosis senses temperature changes by increasing the level of DNA negative supercoils to increase the number of crossovers and modulate chromosome organization.

These findings provide a new perspective on understanding the effect and mechanism of temperature on meiotic crossovers and chromosome organization, with important implications for evolution and breeding.

Source:

Science China Press

Journal reference:

Tan, Y., et al. (2024). Temperature regulates negative supercoils to modulate meiotic crossovers and chromosome organization. Science China Life Sciences. doi.org/10.1007/s11427-024-2671-1.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Columbia study reveals bacteria create free-floating genes, challenging genetic code norms
Ginseng genome unlocks secrets of medicinal benefits
Unraveling the role of neo-sex chromosomes in mitigating sexual conflict
Discovery of TRPC5 gene's role in obesity and postnatal depression offers hope for new treatments
Triploidy causes 42% of early miscarriages in horses
Aging aggravates liver fibrosis in Down Syndrome, new study finds
Cellular competition determines X chromosome usage in female bodies
Study finds higher levels of lncRNAs in the testes than previously estimated

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Unveiling late-onset combined immunodeficiency in patients with 18q del syndrome