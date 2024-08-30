Juan Pablo Ramírez Torrealba is a new General Manager in chile

Effective Monday, July 8, 2024, Benchmark Genetics Chile is pleased to announce that Juan Pablo Ramírez Torrealba will assume the role of General Manager, succeeding Berta Contreras Mutis, who will be pursuing new professional opportunities.

Newly appointed Juan Pablo Ramírez Torrealba as General Manager in Chile in our office. Image Credit: Benchmark Genetics

Juan Pablo Ramírez holds a degree in industrial engineering from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and brings over thirteen years of experience in the aquaculture sector. He has held various management and leadership roles throughout the production chain, from freshwater operations to commercial activities.

Ramírez’s distinguished career in the Chilean salmon industry includes his roles as Production and Operations Manager at Agua Mar and Farming Manager at Cultivos Yadrán (2020-2024). He also served as Manager of Naviera Río Dulce (2019-2020), Regional Manager of Camanchaca Cultivos Sur in Chiloé (2017-2018), and Deputy Manager of Planning and later North American Sales at Camanchaca Salmon in Tomé, Bíobío region (2013-2015). His career began in 2011 as a commercial assistant at Salmones Friosur, where he later became Head of the Processing Plant in Puerto Chacabuco, Aysén region, until the end of 2013.

On joining Benchmark Genetics Chile, Ramírez expressed his enthusiasm for this new professional challenge. He stated, “I am very excited to join an international leader like Benchmark, renowned for producing Atlantic salmon eggs globally. I believe Chile still has significant potential to share the excellent results we achieve with our quality products, strong performance, and high biosafety standards.”

We are delighted to welcome Juan Pablo Ramírez as our team leader in Chile. His extensive industry experience and capabilities are exactly, what we need to continue our expansion in the country.” Geir Olav Melingen, Director, Benchmark’s Atlantic salmon business areas

Geir Olav added, “Juan Pablo has our full support in advancing the production of high-quality Atlantic salmon eggs for the Chilean salmon farming industry.”

Geir Olav Melingen also extended his gratitude to Berta Contreras for her invaluable contributions during her tenure, highlighting her role in significantly enhancing the company’s presence in the Chilean market. “We wish Berta every success in her future endeavors,” he said.