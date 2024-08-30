Benchmark Genetics Iceland remains unaffected by the ongoing volcanic eruption

Our facilities are situated outside the designated risk zone for the current seismic and volcanic activities near Grindavík, Iceland. Although the lava ridge is closer to our farms than in previous eruptions, it remains at a safe distance and does not currently pose any threat to our infrastructure.

We are in regular communication with local authorities, as well as our water and energy suppliers, to stay informed of any developments that might impact our operations. Continuous water sampling by ISOR Iceland GeoSurvey near our Vogar facility has shown no signs of change. Additionally, our energy provider, HS Veitur, has implemented a robust monitoring program to minimize the risk of power disruptions.

As previously communicated, we have comprehensive contingency plans in place to address any potential changes. The safety of our employees is our top priority, and we have secured backup power and access to essential supplies, including oxygen, feed, and oil, to ensure operational continuity.

Since the initial eruptions, our fish and egg production operations have continued without interruption. We are maintaining our regular egg delivery schedule and ensuring the high product quality our customers expect.

In the unlikely event of Keflavík airport closure, we have contingency plans that include alternative shipping methods, leveraging the successful strategies employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.