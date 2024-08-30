Micropore appoints new CEO

Kay joins the business at a significant turning point for the company. Micropore is transitioning from an early-stage proof of concept into a fully developed drug delivery solution.

Image Credit: Micropore Techologies

Outgoing CEO Dai Hayward comments: "After nurturing Micropore from a new spinout to a global brand, I am delighted to be passing the baton to Kay, while remaining in the business to continue the company’s exciting growth in Asia Pacific. Kay’s increased rigor and compliance experience will mean that Micropore will be able to meet the most demanding customer standards as the company embarks on its next growth chapter."

With over 20 years in senior leadership roles in the pharmaceutical industry (including big and medium pharm and CDMOs), Kay is a values-driven and results-focused leader, who will bring a wealth of manufacturing, quality and leadership experience to the Micropore business.
As well as his new role aimed at building stronger commercial partnerships in the Asia Pacific region, Dai will chair a new scientific advisory board for the company.

We are delighted to welcome Kay to the Micropore team at such an exciting point in the company’s growth journey, setting the pace from development to manufacturing of complex pharmaceuticals for the latest state-of-the-art nucleotide therapies harnessing lipid nanoparticles and controlled release drugs. Working closely with Dai over the last 7 years, I have admired his passion and drive for the company and am now looking forward to working with Kay as we take Micropore forward on the next chapter of its development towards democratizing medicine.”

James Robson, Chairman, Micropore Technology

