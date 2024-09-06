NIH awards multi-million grant for groundbreaking organ transplantation research

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Terasaki Institute for Biomedical InnovationSep 6 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Researchers at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation have been awarded a multi-million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance research in organ transplantation and antibody-mediated rejection. This funding will facilitate the development of an innovative multi-organs-on-a-chip platform aimed at transforming our understanding of transplant rejection and immune tolerance.

Organ transplantation is widely recognized as the most effective treatment for organ failure. However, the need for lifelong immunosuppressive therapy poses substantial challenges, including heightened risks of infections, cancer, heart disease, and kidney damage. Despite progress in the field, current preclinical models fail to accurately reflect human immune responses in transplantation, underscoring the need for more advanced research tools.

 Dr. Vadim Jucaud, Ph.D., Assistant Professor and principal investigator of the project, will focus on creating a state-of-the-art multi-organs-on-a-chip platform comprised of a vascularized liver-on-a-chip and heart-on-a-chip, with a fully integrated biosensor system to study the underlying mechanisms of antibody-mediated rejection and liver-mediated cardiac allograft tolerance. This cutting-edge model will simulate the complex physiological functions and microvasculature of liver and heart allografts to explore mechanisms of antibody-mediated rejection and tolerance with unprecedented precision.

"We hope that our proposed model will provide critical insights that can lead to improved treatment strategies and outcomes for transplant patients," said Dr. Jucaud. "It is great to see the NIH invest in developing next-generation in vitro models for organ transplantation research. This novel multi-organ-on-a-chip platform will allow us to continue the pioneering work of my early career mentor, Dr. Paul I. Terasaki."

We are excited about the potential impact of this research. Our unique experience in organs-on-a-chip and immunology enables this project, which will advance our understanding of transplantation to improve patients' lives."

Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D., Director and CEO of TIBI

Source:

Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

First international consensus unifies fasting terminology to boost global research
Study suggests lifetime selection biases skew positive health claims in alcohol research
Garlic’s antioxidant and nitric oxide boosting effects may help lower blood pressure
Elderly with type 2 diabetes struggle with self-care and medication adherence
New research gives unprecedented view of colorectal cancer genetic makeup
The role of the gut microbiota in multiple sclerosis: A scientometric analysis reveals key research trends
Clarification urgently needed for detected signal of semaglutide-linked suicidal ideation
Can odors help fight infection? Nematode research suggests so

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Untreated hypertension increases Alzheimer’s risk, research shows