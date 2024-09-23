News-Medical announces partnership with World Orphan Drug Congress

We are excited to have partnered with the World Orphan Drug Congress Europe!

Image Credit: World Orphan Drug Congress

World Orphan Drug Congress Europe is the largest and most established orphan drug and rare disease event worldwide. Meet over 2000 attendees, hear from 250 leading speakers, and connect with 130 exhibitors as they bring together experts from the start to the finish of orphan drugs. From regulation and policy to global pricing and gene therapy, the World Orphan Drug Congress has it covered.

Their attendees include the most senior individuals across the industry, including those in R&D, Gene Therapy and Rare Diseases, Precision/Personalized Medicine, Genetic Disorders, Patient Advocacy and Engagement, Associations in ATMPs, Investors, Regulatory Affairs Professionals, Governmental Bodies, and many more …

Join the World Orphan Drug Congress between 22-25th October 2024 in Barcelona! Use code NMLS20 to save an additional 20% off and register here: www.terrapinn.com/WODC/NewsMedical

World Orphan Drug Congress Europe 2024 Trailer Play

About World Orphan Drug Congress

The World Orphan Drug Congress is the world’s largest and most established orphan drug and rare disease meeting of its kind. Across 4 days, the World Orphan Drug Congress brings together 2000+ attendees, 250+ speakers, and 130+ exhibitors to discuss the most pressing matters in strategy, advocacy, and partnering for the global orphan drug industry.