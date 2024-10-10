New funding to strengthen stroke care systems in Minnesota and South Dakota

Across the United States, more than 90% of stroke patients have some form of disability as a result and more than 11% experience a second stroke within a year. This risk weighs particularly heavily on people living in rural areas, who may face challenges accessing health care.

The American Heart Association, with support from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, has committed $4.7 million in Minnesota and $5.05 million in South Dakota to strengthen the full spectrum of stroke care across each state through the Association's Mission: Lifeline® Stroke initiative.

Mission: Lifeline Stroke focuses on connecting all components of acute stroke care into a smoothly integrated system that reinforces the use of evidence-based guidelines to timely and effectively treat stroke patients. It brings together hospitals, emergency medical services and first responders, rehabilitation facilities, communications and regulatory agencies, and state and local government to forge a proactive system of stroke care that saves and improves lives.

Details of South Dakota initiative

Stroke is a leading cause of death in South Dakota, accounting for 393 deaths in 2022. Many more South Dakotans are living with stroke-related disabilities.

The Association will implement stroke care quality standards in post-acute facilities across the state to maximize recovery of function lost during a stroke, reduce risk of secondary effects and extend high quality guideline-directed care for all patients across their full stroke journey. The project will further strengthen collaboration among hospitals, individual ambulance services, the South Dakota Department of Health and others.

The American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline Stroke initiative and ongoing commitment will directly touch the lives of all South Dakotans through better coordinated stroke care, from the time of onset to treatment, rehabilitation and recovery." Jim Walery, M.D., acute care physician and consulting physician to the South Dakota Department of Health EMS Division

Details of Minnesota initiative

In Minnesota, this initiative is designed to expand the existing statewide stroke system of care by building key bookends to the successful acute stroke efforts the state leads through the federal Paul Coverdell Program.

The Association aims to help close gaps that separate people in rural areas and those with limited English proficiency from timely, appropriate stroke treatments and to improve their access to post-acute care facilities following guideline-directed care. Through this effort, Minnesotans will have access to expanded resources, infrastructure and efforts that cover the full stroke journey.

"This effort will create culturally and linguistically relevant materials so that more Minnesotans know the warning signs of stroke," said Heather Peterson, American Heart Association vice president of community impact for the Twin Cities. "Improving stroke literacy among all Minnesotans is a key step in ensuring everyone, everywhere has the best possible outcome after stroke."

Helmsley Charitable Trust's history of support

Since 2010, the Helmsley Charitable Trust has committed over $90.9 million to the American Heart Association's mission. Helmsley's support has been foundational to improving statewide systems of care in the Upper Midwest, including Mission: Lifeline STEMI projects in seven states from 2010 to 2016 and the launch of Mission: Lifeline Stroke in North Dakota, Nebraska, Montana and Iowa.

"We believe that a comprehensive approach is the best way to make the most substantial impact, especially for rural populations that face longer transit times and limited access to specialists," said Walter Panzirer, a Trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust.