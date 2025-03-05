Chronic stress may raise stroke risk for younger women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of NeurologyMar 5 2025

Some people living with chronic stress have a higher risk of stroke, according to a study published on March 5, 2025, online in Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study looked at younger adults and found an association between stress and stroke, with no known cause, in female participants, but not male participants. This study does not prove that stress causes stroke; it only shows an association.

Younger people often experience stress due to the demands and pressures associated with work, including long hours and job insecurity, as well as financial burdens. Previous research has shown that chronic stress can negatively affect physical and mental health. Our study found it may increase the risk of stroke in younger women."

Nicolas Martinez-Majander, MD, PhD, Helsinki University Hospital, Finland

For the study, researchers looked at 426 people aged 18 to 49 who had an ischemic stroke with no known cause. They were matched for age and sex with 426 people who did not have stroke. Ischemic stroke is when blood flow is blocked to part of the brain. It can lead to weakness, trouble speaking, vision problems or even death.

Participants completed a questionnaire about stress levels over a one-month period. Those with stroke were asked after their stroke to record stress levels in the month prior to their stroke. Participants were asked 10 questions, such as "In the last month, how often have you felt that you were unable to control the important things in your life?" Scores for each question ranged from zero to four, with four meaning "very often." A total score of 0 to 13 represented low stress; 14 to 26, moderate stress; and 27 to 40, high stress. Those with stroke had an average score of 13 compared to those without stroke who had an average score of 10.

People with stroke were more likely to have at least moderate stress levels. Of those with stroke, 46% had moderate or high stress levels compared to 33% of those who did not have stroke.

Related Stories

After adjusting for factors that could affect risk of stroke such as education level, alcohol use and blood pressure, researchers found for female participants, moderate stress was associated with a 78% increased risk of stroke and high stress was associated with a 6% increased risk. Researchers did not find a link between stress and stroke in male participants.

"More research is needed to understand why women who feel stressed, but not men, may have a higher risk of stroke," said Martinez-Majander. "In addition, we need to further explore why the risk of stroke in women was higher for moderate stress than high stress. Knowing more about how stress plays a role could help us to create better ways to prevent these strokes."

A limitation of the study was that people experiencing higher levels of stress may have been less likely to enroll in the study, which could have affected the results.

The study was supported by the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, Academy of Finland, The Finnish Medical Foundation, The Sigrid Jusélius Foundation and Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

Source:

American Academy of Neurology

Journal reference:

Kutal, S., et al. (2025) Association Between Self-Perceived Stress and Cryptogenic Ischemic Stroke in Young Adults. A Case-Control Study. Neurology. doi.org/10.1212/WNL.0000000000213369.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UTHealth Houston launches at-home telerehabilitation trial for stroke patients in Rio Grande Valley
New brain imaging technique offers hope for better stroke rehabilitation
Tenecteplase injection after clot removal improves stroke recovery
Nerinetide shows promise in stroke treatment meta-analysis
Combining social media posts and transformer-based learning models to detect heat stroke risks in Japan
Clot-busting drug alteplase shows promise for stroke treatment up to 24 hours after onset
Study finds varying cardiovascular risks associated with different hormonal contraceptives
Research identifies iron as crucial driver of stroke-related cell death processes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New 15-minute tool launched to screen stroke survivors for visual perception problems