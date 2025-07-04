A systematic review of music therapy in stroke rehabilitation

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. This article provides a systematic review of music therapy research progress and clinical applications in stroke rehabilitation.

Music therapy, through techniques such as Melodic Intonation Therapy (MIT) and Rhythmic Auditory Stimulation (RAS), offers distinct advantages by activating alternative neural pathways and promoting neuroplasticity, which significantly improves emotional regulation, cognitive function, language expression, and motor function in stroke patients.

According to clinical evidence, music therapy notably decreases depression and anxiety; promotes neuroplasticity; activates brain regions associated with language and motor function; and improves gait stability and limb coordination. However, current research faces challenges such as insufficient sample sizes, unclear long-term effects, and a lack of standardized protocols.

Future studies should incorporate technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality to explore personalized music therapy interventions and establish multi-center collaborative clinical research systems, thereby promoting standardized application of music therapy in stroke rehabilitation.