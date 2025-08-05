New policy statement highlights major gaps in U.S stroke rehabilitation and urges better care

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Heart AssociationAug 5 2025

Stroke remains a leading cause of long-term disability in the United States, and while treatments have advanced, systems designed to support stroke survivors in recovery continue to fall short of the needs of patients. A new policy statement from the American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, highlights major gaps in U.S stroke rehabilitation and identifies needed improvements in public policies and performance measures to incentivize optimal patient care. The policy statement was published today in Stroke, the peer-reviewed scientific journal of the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.

Stroke is currently one of the most expensive medical conditions covered by Medicare. The economic burden of stroke is expected to increase by more than five-fold between 2020 and 2050, from $67 billion to $423 billion, the largest absolute increase in costs among various types of cardiovascular disease.

Despite the growing cost burden of stroke, access to stroke rehabilitation care is often not determined by clinical need, with large gaps in care based on race, geography, insurance type and socioeconomic status. Some patients, including those in rural areas, face steep barriers to accessing post-acute rehabilitation services, widening the disability gap compared to stroke survivors in urban areas.

Clinical guidelines from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association recommend that discharge planning and rehabilitation decisions be based on a stroke survivor's functional needs. However, research shows that non-clinical factors including the size and scope of a hospital network, a patient's insurance status and rehabilitation provider availability during the acute stroke hospitalization can limit access to appropriate care, resulting in poorer outcomes and higher long-term costs."

Nneka L. Ifejika, MD, MPH, FAHA, American Heart Association and American Stroke Association volunteer, chair of the policy statement writing committee and chief scientific officer at Ochsner Health System in New Orleans, LA

The policy statement outlines key measures to improve stroke care, including:

  • Advance research that reflects real-world stroke recovery challenges by prioritizing patient-centered studies, addressing caregiving needs, mental health and long-term outcomes such as quality of life, return to work and community reintegration.
  • Develop a national data infrastructure to track rehabilitation service utilization, costs (direct and indirect) and patient outcomes across diverse populations and care settings.
  • Evaluate and compare rehabilitation models for their clinical effectiveness and cost-efficiency to determine what works best for stroke survivors.
  • Study the impact of systemic factors-such as insurance coverage, geography, health systems and payment models-on rehabilitation quality and patient recovery to inform improvements in care delivery.
  • Enhance care coordination and discharge planning by expanding staff training and addressing the unique needs of patients and their caregivers from varied social and economic backgrounds.

Related Stories

"The quality of one's recovery from stroke should not depend on their ZIP code, insurance status or the cultural competency of their health care providers when describing the importance of post-acute care," Ifejika said. "Every stroke survivor should be evaluated to receive high-quality, patient-centered rehabilitation, and should have equitable access if post-acute care is needed."

The American Heart Association is committed to advancing public policies at the federal and state levels that create optimal systems of care for stroke treatment, including rehabilitation and recovery.

The policy statement was prepared by the volunteer writing group on behalf of the American Heart Association Advocacy Coordinating Committee. American Heart Association policy statements position the Association on issues of public policy that will impact cardiovascular health and mortality, guide our advocacy work at all levels of government, allow us to support the important work of others, and inform policymakers, practitioners, health care professionals, researchers, the media and the public.

Authors, co-authors and members of the writing group are Nneka L. Ifejika, MD, MPH, FAHA, Chair; Mathew J. Reeves, BVSc, PhD, Vice-Chair; Oluwole O. Awosika, MD, MSCR; Terrie Black, DNP, MBA, FAHA; Pamela W. Duncan, PhD, FAHA; Richard L. Harvey, MD, FAHA; Douglas I. Katz, MD; Teresa J. Kimberley, PT, PhD; Barbara Lutz, PhD, RN, CRRN, PHNA-BC, FAHA; Flannery O'Neil, BA, MPH; Joel Stein, MD, FAHA; Anil V. Yallapragada, MD.

Source:

American Heart Association

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Copper may protect brain health after stroke
Retrospective analyses indicate Ozempic’s protective effects against stroke fatality
Surgery and speech therapy improve chronic post-stroke aphasia
Deep learning method enhances vessel and plaque segmentation in stroke diagnosis
Osaka researchers develop drug to prevent stroke-induced neuronal death
Brain’s blood vessels and immune cells play key role in Alzheimer’s and stroke
New treatment shows promise in protecting brain following stroke reperfusion
A systematic review of music therapy in stroke rehabilitation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Blocking GAPDH aggregation protects brain cells and opens new path for stroke therapy