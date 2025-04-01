Study identifies key predictor of stroke and dementia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Minnesota Medical SchoolApr 1 2025

A research team from the University of Minnesota Medical School has identified a strong predictor of ischemic stroke and dementia, a discovery that could lead to improved patient outcomes. The findings were recently published in Stroke.

The team focused on identifying which marker of left atrial myopathy - defined as dysfunction of the left atrium of the heart - is the most reliable predictor of ischemic stroke and dementia. Their research revealed that the left atrium's ability to stretch was the most accurate predictor.

Our research offers meaningful improvement in risk prediction beyond traditional clinical factors. Our findings suggest doctors could use this measurement to identify patients who are at higher risk and might need closer monitoring or preventive treatment."

Lin Yee Chen, MD, MS, professor at the U of M Medical School, cardiac electrophysiologist with M Health Fairview, and director of the Lillehei Heart Institute

In a study of more than 4,700 older adults over eight years, researchers tracked who developed stroke and dementia. They tested several measurements related to left atrial heart function to see if any could better predict these conditions. Among all the measurements tested, only two showed significant improvement in prediction accuracy when added to the standard risk assessment tool doctors typically use: the ability of the left atrium to stretch and a blood protein marker (NT-proBNP). The ability of the left atrium to distend - also known as the left atrial reservoir strain - was the best predictor of stroke and dementia.

Dr. Chen and his collaborators plan to conduct a multi-center clinical trial to determine whether oral anticoagulants - commonly known as blood thinners - can reduce the risk of stroke and dementia in people with left atrial myopathy. They will use left atrial reservoir strain to define atrial myopathy.

This research was funded by the National Institutes of Health [R01HL141288].

Source:

University of Minnesota Medical School

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists develop lab model to study TDP-43 accumulation in neurodegeneration
Addressing cardiovascular risk factors in emerging adulthood
What blueberries do and don’t do for your microbiome and heart
Blood test offers insight into Alzheimer's stage and severity
Higher education linked to faster cognitive decline after stroke
Study finds association between heart dysfunction and smaller brain volumes
New trial shows oral semaglutide reduces cardiovascular events in diabetes patients
This molecule links your diet to stroke and Alzheimer’s—here’s how to stop it

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Emory team takes heart disease research to the International Space Station