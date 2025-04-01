Study identifies key predictor of stroke and dementia

A research team from the University of Minnesota Medical School has identified a strong predictor of ischemic stroke and dementia, a discovery that could lead to improved patient outcomes. The findings were recently published in Stroke.

The team focused on identifying which marker of left atrial myopathy - defined as dysfunction of the left atrium of the heart - is the most reliable predictor of ischemic stroke and dementia. Their research revealed that the left atrium's ability to stretch was the most accurate predictor.

Our research offers meaningful improvement in risk prediction beyond traditional clinical factors. Our findings suggest doctors could use this measurement to identify patients who are at higher risk and might need closer monitoring or preventive treatment." Lin Yee Chen, MD, MS, professor at the U of M Medical School, cardiac electrophysiologist with M Health Fairview, and director of the Lillehei Heart Institute

In a study of more than 4,700 older adults over eight years, researchers tracked who developed stroke and dementia. They tested several measurements related to left atrial heart function to see if any could better predict these conditions. Among all the measurements tested, only two showed significant improvement in prediction accuracy when added to the standard risk assessment tool doctors typically use: the ability of the left atrium to stretch and a blood protein marker (NT-proBNP). The ability of the left atrium to distend - also known as the left atrial reservoir strain - was the best predictor of stroke and dementia.

Dr. Chen and his collaborators plan to conduct a multi-center clinical trial to determine whether oral anticoagulants - commonly known as blood thinners - can reduce the risk of stroke and dementia in people with left atrial myopathy. They will use left atrial reservoir strain to define atrial myopathy.

This research was funded by the National Institutes of Health [R01HL141288].