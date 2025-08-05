Personalized CPAP treatment could reduce cardiovascular risk in sleep apnea patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Brigham and Women's HospitalAug 5 2025

Findings suggest a personalized approach to recommending CPAP machines to patients with obstructive sleep apnea may decrease adverse cardiovascular events.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), where blockages in the airways cause breathing to uncontrollably stop and start during sleep, is a common sleep-related breathing disorder. Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines can reduce interrupted sleep for patients with OSA. While CPAP improves symptoms, it has been unclear whether CPAP also reduces the risk of heart disease. A new study by investigators from Mass General Brigham aimed to understand if using a CPAP machine could also protect the heart and brain from cardiovascular events in people with OSA. Their findings, published in European Heart Journal, suggest that a more personalized approach for treating patients is needed-one that focuses on CPAP treatment for those who stand to gain the most, while exercising caution for those who may not benefit and could even be harmed.

Through our study, we found a subgroup of patients who experience cardiovascular benefits from CPAP use. This is the first step in making better therapeutic recommendations for patients with obstructive sleep apnea in the future to reduce their risk of heart attack, stroke, and death."

Ali Azarbarzin, PhD, first author of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women's Hospital

The research team analyzed data from three previous trials of patients with OSA and cardiovascular disease. The study included 3,549 total patients with a median age of 61 years-half using CPAP, half not. They tracked the patients for three years on average, looking at incidence of cardiovascular mortality, stroke and heart attack.

Overall, 16.6% of patients using CPAPs had major cardiac events, compared to 16.3% of patients not using CPAPs. While there was no statistically significant difference between outcomes for patients split between CPAP and no-CPAP, a statistically significant difference did appear when these patients were further split into those with sleep study markers of high- and low-risk OSA. Patients were classified as high-risk if they had large drops in blood oxygen levels or their heart rate spiked during breathing disruptions.

Related Stories

For those with high-risk markers, CPAP use lowered cardiovascular risk by about 17%. For those with low-risk markers, CPAP use was associated with an increased cardiovascular risk by about 22%. When the high- and low-risk groups were further sorted based on their daytime symptoms-asymptomatic non-sleepy or symptomatic sleepy-those trends were even stronger. Non-sleepy patients with high-risk markers experienced 24% fewer cardiovascular events, while non-sleepy patients with low-risk markers experienced 30% more cardiovascular events.

"Changing the clinical practice is going to require a further prospective study to validate our findings," said Azarbarzin. "In the meantime, patients with OSA should speak with their doctors to weigh the potential risks and benefits of different treatment options. These conversations can begin the process of personalizing obstructive sleep apnea care and reducing cardiovascular events in this vulnerable population."

Source:

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Journal reference:

Azarbarzin, A., et al. (2025) Cardiovascular benefit of continuous positive airway pressure according to high-risk obstructive sleep apnea: a multi-trial analysis. European Heart Journal. doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehaf447.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How a leaky gut could be putting your heart at risk
Blocking PTP1B protects the heart from obesity-induced damage
Exercise-based cardiac rehab benefits atrial fibrillation
A 15-year study reveals which diets best protect your brain and heart in later life
Study finds significant associations between sleep traits and 172 diseases
High-performance computing sheds light on heart rhythm disorders
New study confirms cardiovascular safety of COVID-19 vaccines
New research unveils vast influence of B vitamins on health and disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
This test can see a heart attack in your future