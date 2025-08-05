Identifying high risk "pathogen X" with potential to spark future pandemics

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdAug 5 2025

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. In past decades, numerous emerging infectious diseases have markedly affected global health and social-economic development.

Consequently, the concept of "disease X" has been developed and lists of the pathogens with potential to cause future pandemics have been proposed and updated several times by the World Health Organization. This article analyses the major features of pathogens with high probability to cause future COVID-19-like pandemics, on the basis of their transmission routes, animal-human interfaces, herd immunity barriers, and evolutionary and mutational characteristics. High-priority viral infectious diseases with potential to become disease X in the future, are also evaluated on the basis of their transmission pathways, including airborne/respiratory, vector-borne, and direct contact. Overall, viruses had much greater likelihood of becoming "pathogen X" than either bacteria or other microorganisms.

Respiratory viruses, particularly RNA viruses, have notably high potential to become pathogen X. Vector-borne viruses might also become pathogen X, and mosquito-borne viruses would be more likely than tick-borne viruses to do so. Many contagious viral infectious diseases lead to severe clinical outcomes but have relatively low likelihood of causing global pandemics. Coronaviruses in the Coronaviridae and influenza viruses in the Orthomyxoviridae were identified as top-priority pathogens X with potential to cause the next COVID pandemic.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Shi, Q., & Dong, X. (2025). High-Priority Pathogens with Potential to Cause “Disease X” Pandemics. Zoonoses. doi.org/10.15212/zoonoses-2025-0015.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Respiratory infections can reactivate dormant breast cancer cells
WHO releases first-ever position paper on immunization products to protect infants against RSV
Exploring tick microbiota and their impact on disease transmission
US withdrawal from global health bodies threatens millions with hunger and disease
RSV causes severe outcomes and heart complications in older adults
Cleaner air after industrial plant closure improves lung health in local residents
Simple UV technology reduces the number of respiratory infections in aged care facilities
UC Davis researchers call for global action on antifungal resistance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Most air cleaning technologies lack evidence of real-world effectiveness