MED13L Foundation funds groundbreaking study at Boston Children's Hospital

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Boston Children's HospitalMay 5 2025

The MED13L Foundation today announced a nearly $250,000 grant to help launch an innovative natural history study at Boston Children's Hospital's Rosamund Stone Zander Translational Neuroscience Center (RSZ TNC). The MED13L Syndrome Investigation of Natural History and Development (MIND Study) is a three-year research initiative designed to build on existing data and accelerate clinical trial readiness for the MED13L Syndrome community.

This commitment represents a path forward for families affected by MED13L Syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder, underscoring the MED13L Foundation and Boston Children's shared mission to further understand and drive forward treatments for MED13L Syndrome and other rare neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs).

For families affected by MED13L Syndrome, the MIND Study represents both hope and momentum. Through a strategic collaboration, we are closing critical gaps in what science doesn't yet understand-gaps that have left our community without answers for far too long. By capturing comprehensive, longitudinal data, we are telling our children's stories in a way science can recognize, study, and act on. This collaboration marks a foundational step toward understanding MED13L, improving clinical care, and building the path to future treatments."

Kathleen Barry Boychuck, Board Chair of The MED13L Foundation

The MED13L Foundation is the second NDD foundation to join the RSZ TNC's Accelerating Clinical Trial Readiness Innovations for Monogenic Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ACTION) Initiative, an umbrella program designed to establish clinical trial readiness for rare NDDs, leveraging shared RSZ TNC resources and pilot funding. Led by Principal Investigator Dr. Maya Chopra, Clinical Geneticist and Director of Translational Genomic Medicine of the RSZ TNC at Boston Children's Hospital, ACTION provides scalable infrastructure for standardized data collection from individuals with NDDs, customized to the specific needs of individual disorders. A Clinical Trials Readiness Fellow has been hired and trained and a multidisciplinary team of researchers and physicians has been assembled under the RSZ TNC. ACTION has been approved by Boston Children's Hospital's Institutional Review Board (IRB) and recruitment for MED13L Syndrome will begin soon.

"For rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, a major barrier to therapeutic readiness is the availability of high quality, rigorous natural history data to inform meaningful clinical trial endpoints," says Dr. Maya Chopra, ACTION Initiative Principal Investigator and Clinical Geneticist. "The ACTION initiative allows us to address this barrier in a scalable manner. We are thrilled to collaborate with the MED13L Foundation to advance clinical trial readiness for this syndrome."

Related Stories

In the MIND Study, data from 30 individuals with MED13L Syndrome will be collected annually over three years to better understand disease progression over time and determine meaningful endpoints for future clinical trials. Evaluations will include interviews with the study team, neurological and physical exams, review of medical records, and neurobehavioral assessments. Up to 20 participants will have the opportunity to complete their initial neurobehavioral assessments and visits with the study team during the 2025 Research and Family Meetup being held July 9-12th in Waltham, Massachusetts, where the theme is inclusion and every story matters.

"As a mom to a child with MED13L, this study is more than research-it's hope in action, "says Ann Archibald, mom of Molly, and a MED13L trailblazer. "It's our chance to be seen, to be heard, and to shape a better future for all our children."

More information on eligibility and enrollment will be shared with the MED13L community in the coming weeks.

Source:

Boston Children's Hospital

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Children with chronic conditions face higher RSV hospitalization risk
Maternal childhood trauma linked to rapid weight gain in baby boys
VR-guided meditation helps hospital parents manage stress
Rethinking inclusive education for children with severe illnesses
Genomic sequencing-based detection system cuts infections and saves lives
Urgent action needed to protect children from extreme heat in schools and child care settings
Parental or caregiver alcohol use tied to increased child maltreatment
Eye contact may not be a definitive marker of autism, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
MASLD in children linked to increased mortality and chronic complications