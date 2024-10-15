Koç University researcher advances bladder monitoring with ERC grant

Dr. Levent Beker from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Koç University, once again received European Research Council (ERC) support for his scientific research that focuses on improving the quality of our daily lives. 

His previous project on an implant that can detect signs of heart failure and degrade in the body without surgery was granted €2.5 million Starting Grant from the ERC. Last year, his research on a wireless micro sensor that enables real-time monitoring of food spoilage at supermarkets, was published in Nature Food Magazine.

Currently leading the Bio-integrated Microdevices Laboratory (BMDL) at Koç University, Dr. Levent Beker's research continues to focus on life-enhancing technologies that can improve our daily lives and protect our health. His recent project titled "Wearable Ultrasound for Continuous Bladder Monitoring" (BladderWatch) received Proof of Concept grant worth €150,000 from the ERC. 

BladderWatch offers an innovative solution to enhance the mobility of patients that need continuous bladder volume tracking. Patients will be able to easily use this wearable monitoring tool outside the hospital as well. 

Dr. Levent Beker, BMDL group doctoral students Alp Toymuş and Emine Bardakçı will carry out the 18-month project in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Tufan Tarcan and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ersin Köseoğlu from Koç University School of Medicine. 

Dr. Levent Beker, commented on his project: "The BladderWatch project aims to make life easier for millions of people worldwide suffering from lower urinary tract dysfunction. Today, the lack of continuous monitoring methods and anatomical limitations lead patients to incur high medical costs. This ERC-supported project creates a low-cost alternative to current methods that require expert supervision and hospital equipment. With the fully wireless, compact, and comfortable-to-wear ultrasonic device proposed by the BladderWatch project, we aim to significantly improve patients' quality of life. This tool, which can be used easily outside the hospital, will also help reduce future healthcare costs associated with the disease by enabling accessible and sustainable care."

ERC's Proof of Concept grants aim to bring leading scientific research closer to practical applications. Through these grants, the ERC supports groundbreaking innovations, including discoveries in the early stages of commercialization. Koç University faculty members, have received 29 out of the 52 ERC grants awarded to Türkiye.

