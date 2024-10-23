Sleep deprivation impairs learning abilities, research shows

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of JyväskyläOct 23 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

On the last Sunday in October, we will set our clocks back an hour, which may temporarily disrupt the sleep patterns of some people. Research at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland shows that sleep deprivation impairs learning, especially through the functions of the brain's hippocampus. Even though resetting the clocks can affect alertness, short-term sleep disturbances do not permanently impair our learning ability.

Early in the morning on the last Sunday of October, we will once again switch to winter time, that is, we set the clocks back an hour. Switching to winter time is considered the easier of the two annual clock transitions, as we gain an hour of sleep. Some people may find the one-hour change challenging, as our sleep patterns can be momentarily disturbed.

Researchers at the Department of Psychology of the University of Jyväskylä in Finland have studied how sleep deprivation can affect an individual's learning processes. Their research focused on the hippocampus, which is especially responsible for our long-term memory.

Certain brain phenomena related to long-term memory are most common during sleep. Our interest in studying functions related to the consolidation of memory traces finally led us to examine the hippocampus during the first periods of rest and sleep following learning."

Miriam Nokia, AssociateProfessor, University of Jyväskylä

Brain activity varies in different stages of sleep

Sleep can be roughly divided into two main stages: Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep and Non-Rapid Eye Movement (NREM) sleep. NREM sleep takes place early in the night, while REM sleep is more common in the early morning hours. When the quality of sleep is ordinary, the different stages of sleep are repeated in cycles of about one and a half hours several times a night.

"Brain activity is very different during the NREM and REM sleep stages: during REM sleep the electroencephalogram (EEG) partly resembles wakefulness, whereas during NREM sleep, the brain mainly exhibits phenomena typical of this state, such as slow rhythmic activity," says Nokia.

Sleep disturbances affect memory performance

Several research groups internationally have tried to identify the connection between the stages of sleep and learning. Since the brain activity during NREM and REM sleep differ from each other, it has been reasonable to assume NREM and REM sleep would have different, diverging effects on the consolidation of memory traces also during rest.

The phenomenon has been studied with the help of several experiments in which people have first been taught various tasks, and then either early night (NREM) sleep or early morning hours (REM) sleep has been disturbed, and after this, the participant's memory performance has been observed. The results have been contradictory, but it seems that both stages of sleep are needed for learning different things.

One thing, however, has become obvious based on research: sleep deprivation clearly impairs learning.
"If sleep is disturbed or sleep is deprived altogether," says Nokia, "things we have previously learned will not be stored in memory as efficiently as usually."

A well-rested brain is able to meet everyday challenges more flexibly

Sleep helps us maintain our neural plasticity, and, consequently, our behavioral flexibility. Sleep affects not only the processing of past experiences, but also the way in which people are prepared to face challenges in the next waking period. A good night's rest and a well-rested brain help us find more effective solutions to everyday challenges.

Even though changing the clocks may affect our alertness and learning ability in the days that follow, Nokia and her research group have a comforting message:

"The temporary effects can be dramatic, but one or more nights of bad sleep do not permanently impair our learning ability."

Source:

University of Jyväskylä

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals gaps in child sleep guidelines across Canadian provinces
British sleep researchers urge the government to abolish twice-yearly clock changes
Phone use at night worsens sleep and mental health in kids, especially cyberbullying victims
Breakthrough research reveals key role of melatonin receptor in REM sleep
New study shows brain waves can be manipulated during REM sleep
Sulthiame shows promise in reducing obstructive sleep apnea symptoms
Poor sleep before surgery linked to increased risk of postoperative delirium
Machine learning reveals sleep quality and anxiety as major predictors of depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Iron deficiency linked to restless sleep in ADHD and autism