SfN 2024: Where neuroscience meets community, collaboration, and innovation

​​​​​​​The Society for Neuroscience (SfN) annual meeting continues to be a cornerstone gathering for neuroscientists globally. Known for its combination of groundbreaking research presentations, innovative lectures, and extensive networking opportunities, SfN 2024 continues to be an event where scientists, educators, and industry professionals converge to exchange knowledge and forge lasting connections.

This year, over 30,000 people attended to immerse themselves in the latest neuroscience advancements, a testament to the conference’s appeal and significance. The event has become a major career milestone for nearly half a million neuroscientists who present their research, advancing their contributions to the field on a global scale.

Engagement and institutional visibility

Beyond individual research presentations, institutions also seize the opportunity at SfN to build visibility and connect with the broader neuroscience community. Katie Edwards, AVP of Public Engagement at the Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience, shared the excitement felt by her team:

At Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience, we were thrilled to have the opportunity to talk to thousands of people about our exciting training opportunities, conferences, and events. We found that regardless of career stage, we were able to make a connection and share a program or opportunity that was interesting to each of our visitors. Participating in SfN as an exhibitor helps us with our goal of increasing our institutional visibility and connecting with more people who share our passion for understanding the brain.”

For the MPFI, the exhibit floor represents not just a marketing venue but a unique chance to engage directly with budding neuroscientists, established researchers, and potential collaborators. Institutes like these find immense value in reaching out to the broad and diverse scientific community at SfN, highlighting opportunities that may not always be visible through standard academic channels.

Empowering researchers with open science

Open science and accessible resources are becoming increasingly important in the scientific community, and SfN is a significant platform for organizations dedicated to these principles. Kaitlyn Casimo, PhD, MEd, who leads the Allen Institute’s Education & Engagement Program, emphasized the role of conferences like SfN in raising awareness about open resources and the opportunity to engage directly with end-users and collaborators.

The Allen Institute’s goal at SfN and all the other conferences we attend is to get the word out about our open resources and latest research, as well as to connect with our community. Though we do other outreach year-round, conferences uniquely give us the opportunity to reach scientists that we don’t already have a relationship with… We also have the opportunity to connect with our collaborators and those who use our open resources without our involvement.”

Casimo’s insights capture how SfN serves as a nexus for knowledge exchange and networking, helping open science organizations connect with diverse members of the neuroscience community who can benefit from and build on their resources. Casimo also praised the diversity of SfN’s audience:

SfN is unique among neuroscience conferences in the breadth of science that it covers, and therefore the breadth of scientists, educators, engineers, and other professionals that it draws… We want to reach not only those who do cell types, connectomics, or circuits and behavior research like we do, but those who might apply the Allen Institute’s open resources in ways we never imagined ourselves.”

Forging connections across disciplines

Another significant highlight of SfN 2024 has been its value in fostering interdisciplinary connections and collaborations. For Dr. Heather M. Snyder, Alzheimer’s Association’s senior vice president of medical and scientific operations, SfN provided a meaningful space for professionals dedicated to neurodegenerative disease research:

SfN 2024 offered an opportunity to connect with Alzheimer’s Association-funded awardees, ISTAART members, and colleagues from far and near. One of the highlights for me was an opportunity to convene nearly 30 awardees of the Association to network with one another and hear from Dr. Malu Tansey, University of Florida, about career trajectories and tips for establishing your lab.”

For organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association, these gatherings allow for more than just academic exchange—they provide a forum for mentorship, career guidance, and sharing strategies for establishing successful research labs. The networking benefits extend beyond the immediate event, fostering collaborations that can potentially accelerate advancements in fields like Alzheimer’s research.

The power of innovation and future directions

At its core, SfN 2024 is a platform for innovation where new techniques and technologies are introduced and discussed in ways that spark creativity and progress. For example, this year’s special talks and lectures featured some of the most cutting-edge research and methodologies, inspiring attendees with possibilities for their work.

Through firsthand quotes, such as those from Max Planck, the Allen Institute, and the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s clear that SfN 2024 serves as more than just an annual event. It’s a catalyst for collaboration, an incubator for new ideas, and a crucial stepping stone for scientists at all career stages.

Furthermore, by featuring organizations and resources dedicated to open science and public engagement, SfN reinforces its commitment to expanding access to scientific knowledge worldwide.

Conclusion

The SfN annual meeting continues to be a pivotal space for neuroscientists to connect, collaborate, and push the boundaries of understanding the brain. SfN 2024 has shown that the event’s role in building community, facilitating knowledge exchange, and fostering innovation in neuroscience remains as vital as ever.

As neuroscience continues to advance, the insights, connections, and resources gained at SfN will undoubtedly shape the field’s future. For scientists, institutions, and organizations committed to understanding the complexities of the brain, the Society for Neuroscience meeting is more than just a conference—it is an indispensable part of the journey.

