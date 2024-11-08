Greener And Cleaner: Yeast-Green Algae Mix Improves Water Treatment

Nov 8 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

image: 

Green algae and yeast enhance each other's growth potential, thereby increasing the efficiency of wastewater treatment.

view more 

 

Credit: Osaka Metropolitan University

Bakeries and wineries can't do without yeast, but they have no need for green algae. Wastewater treatment facilities, however, might just want to have these microorganisms team up. Osaka Metropolitan University researchers have discovered that these simple organisms form the best combination in terms of boosting wastewater treatment efficiency.

The active sludge method of wastewater treatment requires electricity to ensure the flow of oxygen that feeds bacteria and other organisms that process the water. Adding microalgae to conduct photosynthesis, which produces oxygen, improves energy-efficiency, but low carbon dioxide levels hinder their growth. Enter the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which produces carbon dioxide.

Associate Professor Ryosuke Yamada of the Graduate School of Engineering led the group in investigating which combination of these types of microorganisms would provide the highest efficiency in wastewater treatment. Reported for the first time to the researchers' knowledge, the group found that the combination of the green algae Chlamydomonas reinhardtii and yeast had the best efficiency. Notably, the combination enhanced the green algae's ability to absorb ammonium and phosphate ions.

"The green algae and yeast are highly safe for humans, especially considering that treated wastewater is discharged into the environment," Professor Yamada explained. "These microorganisms can also accumulate useful compounds such as polysaccharides, fats, and oils in their cells, and be used as microbial fertilizers, so it is possible to expect useful compounds to be produced at the same time as the wastewater is being treated."

The findings were published in Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology.

About OMU 

Established in Osaka as one of the largest public universities in Japan, Osaka Metropolitan University is committed to shaping the future of society through "Convergence of Knowledge" and the promotion of world-class research. For more research news, visit https://www.omu.ac.jp/en/ and follow us on social media: X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

Journal

Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology

DOI

10.1007/s00253-024-13309-w

Method of Research

Experimental study

Subject of Research

Not applicable

Article Title

Co-utilization of microalgae and heterotrophic microorganisms improves wastewater treatment efficiency

Article Publication Date

18-Sep-2024

COI Statement

The authors declare no competing interests.

Source: Osaka Metropolitan University

Source: Osaka Metropolitan University

Posted in:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Surprising discovery in yeast could open the door to new cancer treatments
Potential liver risks from popular herbal supplements revealed in new study
Research reveals widespread use of potentially liver-damaging botanicals
Studying yeast could unlock new ways to make cancer cells more vulnerable
Temperature changes influence meiotic crossovers and chromosome organization in yeast
Glutathione found to significantly reduce acetaldehyde levels and help relieve hangovers
Policy change linked to rise in treatment-resistant vaginal thrush
Understanding gametogenesis mechanisms in budding yeast

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
A novel approach to photosynthetic production of high-value compounds