Singer Amy Grant highlights the need for support to fight women's heart disease

Singer-songwriter and musician, Amy Grant understands first-hand that cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the No. 1 cause of death for women. In 2020, the Grammy Award winner underwent open heart surgery to correct a rare condition affecting her heart, which her doctor referred to as a ticking time bomb. Because CVD causes 1 in 5 women's deaths each year, the American Heart Association has worked tirelessly for more than two decades to address awareness of the leading threat to women's health and close clinical care gaps. In this season of gratitude and giving, Grant, who continues to be healthy and strong following her procedure, is calling attention to the urgent need for support to save women's lives by funding research to better diagnose, treat and prevent cardiovascular disease through a new year end giving and public service announcement (PSA) campaign.

In our centennial year of lifesaving work, we continue to relentlessly pursue a world free from cardiovascular disease and stroke, so more people have a great outcome like Amy. The American Heart Association's fight against heart disease and stroke is propelled by the generosity of people who believe in a future free from cardiovascular disease. Together, we can help ensure everyone everywhere has access to a long healthy life, especially women impacted by heart disease." Nancy Brown, Chief Executive Officer, American Heart Association

Grant specifically credits the research and medical breakthroughs funded by the American Heart Association as the reason she has more time to do the things she loves with those she loves. The American Heart Association wants those outcomes for all as nearly 45% of women over 20 years old are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association has increased focus on education and resources that address the cardiovascular risks women face especially around unique life stages including pregnancy and menopause. Research has shown that women are often underrepresented in clinical trials, leaving critical gaps in understanding how cardiovascular disease uniquely impacts them. With continued support, the Association is committed to bridge these gaps by investing in more inclusive research and stronger resources tailored to women's heart health needs.

"The risk to women is often overlooked, yet the numbers tell a story we cannot ignore," said Grant. "I'm honored to share my story and ask for people to come together, give generously to the American Heart Association and make heart health a priority. In this season of giving where we treasure things like love, health, family and friends, a gift to the Association could mean the difference between life and death for someone's mother, daughter or sister."

Making an impact on the future of research programs and initiatives is easier than ever through donation matches established for the giving season. Now through December 31, donations to the Association have the opportunity to be multiplied, allowing donors to amplify their impact and drive meaningful change in cardiovascular health across communities. Contributions made this holiday season will support initiatives aligned with the Association's 2028 Impact Goal. These match opportunities are made possible through donors who wish to remain anonymous.

"With every donation, the Association will further its efforts to combat heart disease and stroke through advanced research, education and community programs," said Brown. "The generosity of year-end donors will empower the Association's lifesaving work for the next 100 years to help ensure everyone, everywhere has the opportunity to live a long and healthy life."

Watch Amy Grant's PSA to hear her story. Learn more about cardiovascular disease in women by visiting Go Red for Women® and make an impact by visiting helpheart.org to donate today.