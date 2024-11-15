NYU Langone Health continues streak of "A" safety rating from Leapfrog

NYU Langone Health remains at the forefront of patient safety, with all of its inpatient locations earning "A" ratings from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization focused on healthcare safety and quality. Leapfrog has consistently awarded straight A's to NYU Langone inpatient locations since the fall of 2020.

The recognition, awarded for the ninth consecutive time, extends to Tisch Hospital and Kimmel Pavilion in Manhattan, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, and NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn.

This exceptional achievement once again reflects our entire team's commitment to consistently delivering the safest, highest-quality care possible. Patient safety is deeply embedded in our culture and daily practices, and I'm grateful for all their work to maintain this level of excellence." Robert I. Grossman, MD, CEO of NYU Langone Health and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade evaluates nearly 3,000 acute-care hospitals nationwide across 30 evidence-based patient safety performance measures, including the prevention of medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other potential harms to patients. The comprehensive evaluation uses federal data and is developed under the guidance of a national expert panel.

The "straight A" designation demonstrates NYU Langone Health's consistent dedication to patient safety and quality improvement, resulting in better patient outcomes, reduced length of stay, and lower mortality rates.

NYU Langone Health is a world-class, patient-centered, integrated academic medical center, with a culture rooted in excellence in patient care, education, and research. Vizient Inc., has ranked NYU Langone the No. 1 comprehensive academic medical center in the country for three years in a row, and U.S. News & World Report recently placed nine of its clinical specialties among the top five in the nation. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services across 6 inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 300 outpatient locations across the New York area and Florida. With $14 billion in revenue this year, the system also includes two medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns letter grades to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections, and other harms. Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to acute-care hospitals twice per year.