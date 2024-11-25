Enterprise Therapeutics publishes on medicinal chemistry of ETD001, a novel inhaled ENaC blocker for treatment of cystic fibrosis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd (Enterprise), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies to improve the lives of people with respiratory diseases, today announced the publication of a peer reviewed study in The European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. The paper describes the medicinal chemistry optimization of a new series of ENaC blockers, resulting in the invention of ETD001, Enterprise's lead asset, a potential new inhaled treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF).

The paper, titled "Optimization of a novel series of ENaC inhibitors, leading to the selection of the long-acting inhaled clinical candidate ETD001, a potential new treatment for cystic fibrosis" is the first publication outlining the medicinal chemistry story leading to the discovery of ETD001, as well as its detailed pre-clinical profile. A potent ENaC blocker, ETD001 also has class leading low permeability through the airway epithelium, making it an optimal candidate for clinical evaluation as an inhaled treatment for people with CF (pwCF). The chemistry work described in the paper was carried out in collaboration with Evotec.

The Company commenced and is currently undergoing recruitment for a Phase 2 clinical study of ETD001 in pwCF in summer 2024, expected to complete in 2025, to understand whether 28 days of treatment will improve lung function. In September Enterprise announced that ETD001 has been granted 'rare pediatric disease designation' in the US by the FDA.

Dr Steve Collingwood, Head of Chemistry, Enterprise Therapeutics, and lead author of the paper, said: "We are proud of our inhaled medicinal chemistry strategy, the success of which is evidenced by the superior profile of ETD001 compared to other inhaled ENaC blockers. We are grateful to our team of scientists for supporting the development to this stage, and to the pwCF who are currently participating in the Phase 2 clinical trial."

The publication of this paper in a leading peer-reviewed medicinal chemistry journal is testament to the great science performed by the chemistry teams at Enterprise and Evotec. We firmly believe that the unique properties of ETD001, giving rise to class leading lung retention, will deliver an effective therapy to people with CF currently unable to benefit from CFTR modulators. We look forward to sharing the results of our Phase 2 study in 2025."

Prof Martin Gosling, CSO, Enterprise Therapeutics

Related Stories

CF is estimated to affect over 100,000 people worldwide, with an average life expectancy of ~60 years. Failed mucociliary clearance and mucus congestion in the lungs leads to cycles of infection and inflammation and an ongoing decline in lung function. Increasing fluid volume in the lung by inhibiting ENaC with ETD001 will hydrate mucus, improve clearance, reduce mucus congestion, and is expected to drive substantial improvements in lung function. ETD001 has previously demonstrated a well-tolerated profile in healthy subjects in a Phase 1 trial and has been shown to be long-acting in pre-clinical studies.

Source:

Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd (Enterprise)

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd. (2024, November 25). Enterprise Therapeutics publishes on medicinal chemistry of ETD001, a novel inhaled ENaC blocker for treatment of cystic fibrosis. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 25, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241125/Enterprise-Therapeutics-publishes-on-medicinal-chemistry-of-ETD001-a-novel-inhaled-ENaC-blocker-for-treatment-of-cystic-fibrosis.aspx.

  • MLA

    Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd. "Enterprise Therapeutics publishes on medicinal chemistry of ETD001, a novel inhaled ENaC blocker for treatment of cystic fibrosis". News-Medical. 25 November 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241125/Enterprise-Therapeutics-publishes-on-medicinal-chemistry-of-ETD001-a-novel-inhaled-ENaC-blocker-for-treatment-of-cystic-fibrosis.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd. "Enterprise Therapeutics publishes on medicinal chemistry of ETD001, a novel inhaled ENaC blocker for treatment of cystic fibrosis". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241125/Enterprise-Therapeutics-publishes-on-medicinal-chemistry-of-ETD001-a-novel-inhaled-ENaC-blocker-for-treatment-of-cystic-fibrosis.aspx. (accessed November 25, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd. 2024. Enterprise Therapeutics publishes on medicinal chemistry of ETD001, a novel inhaled ENaC blocker for treatment of cystic fibrosis. News-Medical, viewed 25 November 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241125/Enterprise-Therapeutics-publishes-on-medicinal-chemistry-of-ETD001-a-novel-inhaled-ENaC-blocker-for-treatment-of-cystic-fibrosis.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback