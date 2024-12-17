USC Norris Cancer Hospital named Top Teaching Hospital for the fourth consecutive year

USC Norris Cancer Hospital was named a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, a leading national patient safety watchdog organization, for the fourth consecutive year.

"The Leapfrog Top Hospital award is one of the most competitive awards a hospital can receive, and we are delighted that USC Norris Cancer Hospital places among the highest-rated hospitals in the nation once again," said Marty Sargeant, MBA, CEO of Keck Medical Center of USC, which includes USC Norris Cancer Hospital.

To qualify for the distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards of quality and patient safety. Hospitals are evaluated across many areas of performance including low infection rates, practices for safer surgery and the capacity to prevent medication errors.

Nearly 2,400 hospitals were considered for the award, and less than 5% of the eligible hospitals earned the honor of Top Hospital. A total of 112 Top Hospitals were selected from four hospital categories: children's, general, rural and teaching.

We are proud to be among the nation's elite hospitals, which is a result of the exceptional efforts of the entire hospital staff, who are committed to providing high-quality, safe care for our patients." Stephanie Hall, MD, MHA, chief medical officer of Keck Medical Center

USC Norris Cancer Hospital's cancer program is ranked in the top 25 in the country according to the 2024-2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings. The hospital is part of USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, which has been designated by the National Cancer Institute as one of the nation's 51 comprehensive cancer centers, a select group of institutions providing leadership in cancer treatment, research, prevention and education.