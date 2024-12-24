AMF at SLAS 2025: Precision microfluidics in San Diego

AMF is excited to participate in the SLAS 2025 International Conference & Exhibition, taking place from January 25-29, 2025 at the San Diego Convention Center. This renowned event will bring together professionals from across the life sciences, biotech, and automation industries to showcase the latest innovations and technologies. We are thrilled to announce that Advanced Microfluidics (AMF) will be at booth 2827, where we will showcase our cutting-edge microfluidic components and custom systems that are transforming the way experiments are conducted.

Image Credit: Advanced Microfluidics

Why visit AMF at SLAS 2025?

At AMF, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality microfluidic products designed for precision, flexibility, and innovation. Our expertise spans across a wide range of applications in the life sciences, including liquid handling, sample preparation, and complex custom system integrations. Whether you’re in research, pharmaceuticals, or diagnostics, our solutions are engineered to provide unparalleled performance, minimize dead volumes, and ensure accuracy in every experiment.

At booth 2827, you will have the opportunity to explore our product range, including:

Industrial Microfluidic Programmable Syringe Pumps

Microfluidic Standard & Custom Valve

Custom System Integrations

Microfluidic Rotary Valves for Precise Fluid Control

Our microfluidic components are designed with the highest level of precision, built with the expertise derived from the Swiss watchmaking tradition. They are tailored to meet the needs of both standard and highly specialized applications, ensuring efficient fluid handling and seamless integration with your existing systems.

Meet our experts

Our team at SLAS 2025 will include Christophe Przybyla, AMF’s Head of Marketing, and Maximilien Guérin, AMF’s CEO. Christophe and Maximilien bring years of experience and deep industry knowledge to the table. They will be available throughout the conference to discuss how AMF’s innovative microfluidic solutions can be integrated into your workflows to improve efficiency, reliability, and scalability in your research and production processes.

Whether you’re looking for a customized system solution or seeking to optimize your current processes, Christophe and Maximilien will be ready to provide expert advice and answer all your questions.

Why AMF?

AMF stands apart with our commitment to customization and precision. We are passionate about working closely with our clients to understand their unique needs and deliver solutions that are specifically tailored to their requirements. From off-the-shelf microfluidic components to fully integrated custom systems, our products are engineered to minimize carryover volume, eliminate dead volume, and deliver fast, reliable results.

Get in touch

SLAS 2025 offers an exciting opportunity for us to connect with professionals from across the globe. If you’re planning to attend the conference, make sure to stop by booth 2827 and speak with our experts about how AMF can help you achieve your scientific and operational goals. For any inquiries or to schedule a meeting with our team in advance, please contact us.

We look forward to seeing you in San Diego!